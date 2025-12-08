Lionel Messi could face another major squad blow at Inter Miami as Luis Suárez draws interest from former club

Lionel Messi lifted the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami, but is now preparing for the departures of his two former FC Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who are set to retire from professional soccer. With eyes already on the 2026 season, the Argentine captain may face yet another significant squad blow as star forward Luis Suárez is drawing interest from one of his former clubs.

Ahead of 2026 roster planning, Inter Miami will have several key decisions to make as Alba and Busquets, two of the team’s biggest stars, prepare to leave, and multiple players have contracts expiring in December 2025. One of those is Luis Suárez, whose future in Fort Lauderdale remains uncertain heading into next year.

Speaking to Agencia EFE, Nacional vice president Flavio Perchman said the club is expecting a decision from Suárez in the coming days. “We’re waiting for the next few days to see what he decides about staying in Miami or not, and then we’ll see. We’re on standby,” the executive emphasized.

According to Argentine transfer reporter Germán García Grova, Luis Suárez is seriously evaluating the possibility of returning once again to Uruguayan side Nacional. Adding to the uncertainty, the journalist reported that the striker is leaning toward leaving Inter Miami, potentially closing the chapter that began with his arrival in January 2024.

Nacional is the club where Suárez developed and made his professional debut, and his early impact quickly drew interest from Dutch side FC Groningen, prompting a move to the Eredivisie at just 19 years old. In July 2022, he returned to Nacional for a six-month stint, and now he could be set for a second spell to further cement his legacy in the Uruguayan first division.

Inter Miami, eager to see Suárez continue

Suárez’s future has come into sharper question in recent weeks as his role at Inter Miami has shifted, with head coach Javier Mascherano benching the veteran striker for the final three games of the season. Still, the club’s leadership hopes to keep one of last year’s cornerstones for at least one more season.

Before the MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas spoke to reporters and addressed Suárez’s future: “Luis deserves to be able to make the decision to leave through the front door and be celebrated as he should be. And if Luis decides to stay one more year with the club, that would be fine. I would love to see Luis continue — obviously the coach and he will have to talk, but the decision is his.“

Mas and the board, and especially Messi, would like to see one of the Argentine’s closest friends in soccer remain alongside him at Inter Miami. However, with Suárez slipping out of contention for the starting striker role and Tadeo Allende’s contract situation still unsettled, the final decision now rests with Suárez.

