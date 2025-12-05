Trending topics:
Carlo Ancelotti sets record straight on Neymar’s return to Brazil after 2026 World Cup draw

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar Junior of Santos and Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.
© Ricardo Moreira & Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos and Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti now knows the path Brazil will take at the 2026 World Cup after Friday’s draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but Neymar’s return has once again become the central talking point. With the Seleção’s group-stage rivals officially revealed, the Italian manager made his stance clear regarding the star forward’s chances of returning to the squad.

Neymar’s heroic hat trick for Santos against Juventude to help the club escape the relegation zone has reignited excitement among fans eager to see his impact on a Brazil team still struggling to reach the convincing standards of its storied past. And with the draw now complete, anticipation grows for what the star insists will be his final World Cup appearance.

Just minutes later, the Brazil legend’s name came up again, and this time Ancelotti addressed it even more directly: If we’re talking about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which could have Neymar or be without Neymar, with other players or without other players. We’ll make the final list after the March FIFA window.”

Just a few minutes later, he was questioned once again about the Brazil legend, and set the record straight about his position on the matter. “I understand very well that you are very interested in Neymar. I want to make it clear that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, and I will choose the team that goes to the World Cup in May,” Ancelotti stated.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Despite questions surrounding Neymar’s fitness and recent absences from national-team call-ups, Ancelotti has kept the door wide open, not just for him, but for any Brazilian standout who proves worthy. “If Neymar deserves to be there, if he’s doing well, if he’s better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup, period. I don’t owe anything to anyone,” he concluded.

Ancelotti looks to extend Brazil’s historic World Cup record: Rivals and possible knockout path after the 2026 draw

see also

Ancelotti looks to extend Brazil’s historic World Cup record: Rivals and possible knockout path after the 2026 draw

Brazil have been drawn into Group C of the 2026 World Cup alongside Haiti, Morocco, and Scotland—an intriguing group where, despite being clear favorites, both the African and European representatives present challenges. And in this expanded 48-team format, the possibility of Neymar joining Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo adds yet another layer of intrigue to the tournament.

What are Brazil’s upcoming friendlies?

After a final test against Senegal and Tunisia during a European tour, the Seleção are now eager to face top-tier European opponents as preparation ramps up for the World Cup. For the March international break, Ancelotti’s squad is set to meet France and Croatia, two teams that have been among the standout performers in recent editions of the tournament.

Asked about expectations for the matchups, Ancelotti didn’t shy away from setting a high standard: “I think it’s a good test. We’re going to play against top-level teams, with different characteristics. France has extraordinary individual quality, Croatia has a very experienced team. We want to know where we stand. It’s obviously a gauge. It can be positive or negative. We’ll evaluate after the matches to understand the problems these games may present.”

