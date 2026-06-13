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Why Rodrygo is missing the 2026 World Cup for Brazil

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Rodrygo of Brazil.
© Getty ImagesRodrygo of Brazil.

Brazil enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the heavy betting favorites to lift the trophy and add a historic sixth star to their crest. However, the Seleção—who will be under the tactical guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti—have been dealt a catastrophic blow on the wing. Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo will not be joining the squad in North America.

The versatile 25-year-old forward suffered a devastating rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the external meniscus in his right knee back in March, during a LaLiga clash against Getafe.

Immediately following the initial evaluations, the worst fears of both club and country were realized: Rodrygo was completely ruled out for the remainder of Real Madrid’s domestic campaign and was officially sidelined for the most important international tournament of his career.

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A week after sustaining the injury, the Brazilian underwent successful surgery. He is currently facing an grueling estimated recovery period of 10 to 12 months, with his highly anticipated return to pitch activities projected for early 2027.

Rodrygo during Brazil’s friendly vs Japan. (Getty Images)

Rodrygo during Brazil’s friendly vs Japan. (Getty Images)

Faced with the massive challenge of replacing Rodrygo’s attacking output, Ancelotti opted to hand a World Cup call-up to Luiz Henrique. The Zenit Saint Petersburg right winger earned his plane ticket to North America off the back of a solid club season in Russia, where he logged 34 appearances, netting six goals and providing four assists.

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Rodrygo’s injury-plagued season at Real Madrid

Before the catastrophic knee injury, the Brazilian winger’s season at the Santiago Bernabéu had been relatively quiet on the stat sheet but crucial to the team’s dynamics. While he had only managed to convert two goals in 21 appearances, he was physically sound and served as an indispensable focal point in the tactical rotation.

However, the turn of the calendar into 2026 brought a relentless wave of physical setbacks for Rodrygo. He first dealt with minor knee issues that kept him out of two matches. Shortly after working his way back to full fitness, he was struck by a severe bout of tendinitis that sidelined him for an additional five games.

Just when it appeared he had permanently overcome his physical ailments, Rodrygo made his return to action against Getafe, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute, suffering the season-ending injury that completely shattered his 2026 World Cup dreams.

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In total, Rodrygo concluded a deeply frustrating, injury-marred club season with 27 appearances, three goals, and six assists. On the international stage, he had featured in four friendlies under Ancelotti prior to his injury, contributing two goals and one assist to the Seleção’s cause.

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