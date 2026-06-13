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Why Eder Militao is missing the 2026 World Cup for Brazil

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Eder Militao of Brazil.
© Getty ImagesEder Militao of Brazil.

Brazil embarks on its 2026 World Cup campaign with a singular mission: to secure a historic sixth star for its crest. However, the Seleção will have to navigate the tournament without one of their primary defensive pillars. Real Madrid center-back Eder Militao will not be on the plane to represent his country in North America.

The 28-year-old defender suffered a severe recurrence of a left hamstring injury (biceps femoris) after the surgical scar from a previous injury—originally sustained in December 2025 against Celta Vigo—reopened, forcing him to undergo corrective surgery.

The critical blow occurred on April 21, 2026, during a La Liga match against Alaves. Days after limping off the pitch, Militao traveled to Finland, where he underwent successful surgery. However, with an estimated rehabilitation timeline of five months, his World Cup dreams were prematurely shattered.

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Militao was projected to be a foundational piece for Brazil under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti. In his absence, the Italian manager will probably lean on Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes as the starting center-backs, with Bremer, Léo Pereira, and Roger Ibañez as backup options.

Eder Militao of Brazil controls the ball during a friendly between Brazil and Senegal. (Getty Images)

Eder Militao of Brazil controls the ball during a friendly between Brazil and Senegal. (Getty Images)

Militao and a concerning injury history

The world-class defender has faced a deeply frustrating and grueling battle with injuries over the past three seasons with Real Madrid. During the 2023/24 campaign, Militao was limited to just 13 appearances due to a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, that sidelined him from representing Brazil during the entire CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers.

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The following year brought even more hardship. The defender was available for just 18 matches after sustaining another major knee injury—a ruptured ACL accompanied by meniscus damage in his right leg in November 2024. The setback forced him to miss the vast majority of Real Madrid’s domestic campaign and their UEFA Champions League run.

Hoping for a fresh start in the 2025/26 season, Militao managed 21 appearances and scored two goals. However, his body broke down once again mid-season. He first suffered a torn muscle fiber in December, and shortly after working his way back onto the pitch, the fatal hamstring recurrence against Alaves put a definitive, heartbreaking end to his season and his 2026 World Cup aspirations.

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Arda Guler and Eder Militao suffer season-ending injuries with Real Madrid, focusing on 2026 World Cup

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