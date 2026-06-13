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Why Estevao is missing the 2026 World Cup for Brazil

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Estevao of Brazil.
© Getty ImagesEstevao of Brazil.

Brazil will navigate their 2026 World Cup campaign without one of their brightest generational talents. Chelsea’s young forward, Estevao, was officially left out of the final squad due to a severe muscle injury, denying him what would have been his first-ever appearance on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

The 19-year-old winger sustained a severe, Grade 4 rupture of the biceps femoris/hamstring in his thigh during a high-stakes clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

Following the initial diagnosis, Chelsea’s medical staff strongly advised the Brazilian forward to undergo surgery to fully repair the damage. However, desperate to keep his World Cup dreams alive, Estevao opted for a conservative, non-surgical rehabilitation treatment in hopes of making a miraculous recovery in time to join the Seleção in North America.

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Unfortunately, the gamble did not pay off. By the time manager Carlo Ancelotti finalized his preliminary 55-man tournament roster, Estevao had failed to reach 100% fitness, forcing the Italian tactician to omit him from the squad entirely.

Estevao reacts with an injury during Chelsea’s game vs Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Estevao reacts with an injury during Chelsea’s game vs Manchester United. (Getty Images)

To compensate for the loss of the Chelsea starlet, Ancelotti reinforced his attacking flanks by calling up Barcelona’s Raphinha, Bournemouth’s Ryan, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, and Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Luiz Henrique.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

A heavy loss for Ancelotti and Brazil

Estevao’s absence is a huge setback for Ancelotti, who had made the teenager a foundational pillar of his tactical system since taking the reins of the Brazilian national team. Remarkably, the young attacker stands as the top scorer of the Ancelotti era for the Seleção, having netted an impressive five goals in just seven international appearances.

His international form perfectly mirrored his explosive trajectory in England. Since completing his highly anticipated move to London from Palmeiras for an initial £29 million ($36.8 million), Estevao has racked up eight goals and four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, solidifying his reputation as the future of Stamford Bridge.

While Brazil still boasts a star-studded frontline, losing the explosive creativity and clinical finishing of Estevao leaves a massive void as the five-time world champions begin their quest for a historic sixth title.

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