Why Joao Pedro is missing the 2026 World Cup for Brazil

As Brazil prepares to begin its pursuit of a record sixth World Cup title, one of the biggest talking points surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is the absence of Joao Pedro. The Chelsea forward enjoyed an outstanding club season and appeared to be firmly in contention for a place on the plane to North America, making his omission one of the most surprising decisions ahead of the tournament.

The Brazilian national team enters the World Cup carrying huge expectations once again. With stars such as Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Endrick included in the squad, attention has inevitably turned to the talented players left behind, with Joao Pedro becoming the most notable name missing from the final roster.

Brazil remains the most successful national team in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy five times in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. The nation has qualified for every edition of the tournament and continues to be viewed as one of the favorites whenever the competition begins.

This year’s campaign carries additional intrigue because it marks the first World Cup under Carlo Ancelotti. The legendary Italian became the first foreign coach to lead Brazil at a World Cup after taking charge in 2025.

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Ancelotti inherited a squad packed with attacking talent but also faced several difficult selection decisions. Among the most debated was whether Joao Pedro had done enough to earn a place after an excellent season in England.

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Why Joao Pedro was left out

The reason behind Joao Pedro’s absence ultimately came down to Ancelotti’s preference for experience, tactical balance, and specific player profiles within his 26-man squad. Despite the forward’s impressive performances for Chelsea, Ancelotti felt other players offered characteristics better suited to tournament soccer.

The coach later admitted that the decision was not easy: “There are the individual characteristics of the players. Obviously, we were sad for João Pedro, because for the season he had in Europe, he probably deserved to be on this list.”

Ancelotti also recognized Joao Pedro’s strong campaign but believed alternative options would provide greater balance across the squad: “Unfortunately, with all possible awareness, with all possible respect and with all possible competence, we chose other players. We are sorry for João Pedro.”

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Joao Pedro of Brazil.

Outstanding season was not enough

Joao Pedro’s omission became even more surprising because of what he achieved at club level. After joining Chelsea, the striker enjoyed one of the finest seasons of his career.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective attackers. Many observers expected those performances to guarantee him a place at the World Cup.

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He had also remained involved with Brazil’s recent squads and appeared to be building a strong case for selection. Instead, Ancelotti chose to place his trust in a mixture of experienced veterans and emerging talents. Players such as Igor Thiago, Endrick, and Rayan were selected, while Joao Pedro, Gabriel Jesus, and Richarlison were left out.

Neymar’s inclusion also changed the picture

Another major factor in the final squad construction was Neymar’s inclusion despite his ongoing fitness concerns. The Santos forward has endured several injury setbacks in recent years, including an ACL rupture and a calf injury before the World Cup.

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Neymar Junior of Brazil.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti decided to keep faith in Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. The coach explained his confidence in Neymar‘s potential impact, saying: “He will be an important player in this World Cup.”

Because Brazil could only take 26 players, every selection carried consequences. Neymar’s presence reduced the number of available attacking spots, increasing competition among forwards and making Joao Pedro one of the unfortunate casualties.

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