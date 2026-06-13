How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Qatar vs Switzerland on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Qatar vs Switzerland WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, June 13, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Qatar enters the 2026 tournament aiming to rewrite its narrative on the global stage. After becoming only the second host nation in history to exit at the group stage in 2022, the urgency to secure a statement result is immense. Their opening match against the group favorites presents a monumental challenge, but also a prime opportunity to demonstrate their progress and earn their first-ever point in the competition.

For Switzerland, this match is a must-win to establish dominance in Group B. As a seasoned European side with knockout-stage experience in the last three tournaments, anything less than three points would be a significant setback. The Swiss arrive with a reputation for defensive solidity and tactical discipline, making them overwhelming favorites to kick off their North American campaign with a victory.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. Switzerland is a consistent force in international soccer, having qualified for their sixth consecutive global tournament. Their recent performances, including an unbeaten qualifying campaign and strong showings at Euro 2024 against top-tier teams like Germany and Italy, underscore their high-level experience and quality.

In contrast, this is only Qatar‘s second appearance at the finals. Manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to deploy a pragmatic, defensive strategy, aiming to absorb pressure and frustrate the Swiss attack. The game will likely be a classic clash of styles: Switzerland‘s patient, possession-based buildup against Qatar‘s organized low block and ambition to strike on the counter-attack through key players Almoez Ali and Akram Afif.

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The core motivation for Qatar is to achieve a historic milestone by securing their first point. For Switzerland, the objective is clear: win decisively to build momentum and solidify their position as group leaders. The pressure is on Murat Yakin‘s squad to convert their expected dominance into a comfortable result, while Qatar plays with the freedom of the underdog.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

These two nations have never met in a competitive fixture. Their only previous encounter was a friendly match in 2018, where Qatar secured a surprising 1-0 victory in Lugano, thanks to a late goal from Akram Afif. However, the context of a major tournament presents an entirely different dynamic.

Looking at their records against similar opposition, Switzerland has a history of success. In their only previous tournament match against an Asian team, they defeated South Korea 2-0 in 2006. Qatar, meanwhile, struggled in their sole match against a European side in 2022, losing 2-0 to the Netherlands without registering a single shot on target.

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The most telling trend is Switzerland‘s formidable defense. They conceded just 0.33 goals per game during their qualifying campaign, a record bettered only by England. Conversely, Qatar scored just one goal across three matches in 2022. This historical data suggests a high probability of a Swiss clean sheet and points toward a game where Qatar may struggle to create scoring opportunities.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams approach their opening match with relatively healthy squads, though Switzerland is monitoring the fitness of a couple of key players who are expected to be available.

Qatar‘s manager, Julen Lopetegui, has a full roster to choose from. The squad’s strength lies in its consistency and chemistry, with many players having developed together through the national youth system. The primary challenge will be adapting their game to the pressures of a major tournament away from home soil.

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Switzerland has received a major boost with striker Breel Embolo receiving his visa and being cleared to start. While Fabian Rieder and Noah Okafor have dealt with minor injuries leading up to the tournament, both are expected to be available for selection, likely beginning the match on the bench.

Qatar Projected XI (4-3-3): Barsham; Al Brake, Khoukhi, Mendes, Miguel; Al Mannai, Madibo, Boudiaf; Afif, Edmilson, Ali.

This lineup reflects Qatar‘s established core, built on familiarity. The attack will be spearheaded by Almoez Ali, the top scorer in Asian qualifying, with creative support from Akram Afif, who led the confederation in assists. Their ability to connect on the break will be essential to Qatar‘s chances.

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Switzerland Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Rodríguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer; Freuler, Xhaka; Aebischer, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Murat Yakin is set to field a strong, balanced side anchored by the experienced midfield pairing of Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka. Breel Embolo will lead the line, providing a physical and clinical presence up front. The formation is designed to control possession and create chances from multiple angles.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Qatar vs Switzerland match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

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In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other major soccer competitions, including Liga MX or LaLiga. You can catch all the action from the top leagues around the world.

The subscription costs $14.99 per month]and includes access to a vast library of live and on-demand content. This plan ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action from the tournament in North America.

SEE MORE: Find out how to watch every match with our World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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