How to watch Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Maurice Revello tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 WHAT 2026 Maurice Revello tournament WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Saturday, June 13, 2026 WHERE Fubo, FOX Deportes and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Maurice Revello Tournament title will be on the line when Portugal U20 and Tunisia U23 meet in the championship match. Tunisia reached the final after finishing level on seven points and advancing ahead of DR Congo on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Portugal booked their place with an unbeaten group-stage campaign that included three wins and a draw. With a trophy at stake and plenty of young talent on display, this final has all the ingredients for an exciting contest. Don’t miss the action as Portugal and Tunisia battle for the championship.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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