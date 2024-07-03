As they compete in the United States for the 2024 Copa America, Brazil will be seeking revenge for their 2021 final loss. The Seleção have seen management changes in the previous year, but its talented roster has kept Brazil among the pre-tournament favorites. Notable members of the squad include Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, all of whom played a key role in Real Madrid’s recent UEFA Champions League victory.

But one of the most significant absentees from Brazil‘s roster is Neymar, the nation’s all-time leading scorer. His absence is primarily due to an injury sustained during a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay in October. The Al Hilal forward suffered damage to his anterior cruciate and meniscus ligaments, necessitating surgery in November.

Despite initial hopes of a swift recovery, Brazil’s national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, confirmed that Neymar’s rehabilitation would extend until at least August. Consequently, the 32-year-old’s participation in the 2024 Copa America was ruled out.

Neymar has not lifted a Copa America with Brazil

Neymar’s Copa America record has been a mix of participation and absence due to various reasons. He featured in the 2011 and 2015 tournaments but was omitted from the 2016 Copa America Centenario at Barcelona’s request. Injury kept him out of the 2019 edition, though he returned to help Brazil secure a runners-up spot in 2021. Across three Copa America tournaments, Neymar has scored five goals.

Despite Neymar’s absence, Brazil remains a formidable contender, stacked with stars from Europe’s top leagues. The current squad includes potential 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Vinicius, among other top players. The team has shown resilience and depth, enabling them to make consecutive Copa America finals.

His absence isn’t the only notable omission; Dorival Junior left out Manchester United’s Casemiro and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus. However, the team’s depth ensures they remain strong contenders.

When will Neymar return from injury?

Neymar’s recovery has been a prolonged process. After his surgery in November, it became evident that he would miss the 2024 Copa America. At 32, the superstar’s recovery is taking longer, exacerbated by his history of injuries. He has played only five games for Al Hilal before his injury.

Despite the setbacks, Neymar is making good progress. His club’s physiotherapist, Samer Al Shahrani, has been working to rebuild strength around his knee. The ex-PSG ace is expected to return to the practice field in July, aiming to prepare for the new Saudi Pro League campaign.

During his recovery, the winger has stayed close to the national team. Training alongside his teammates in Los Angeles, he has shown support and solidarity. Vinicius, Raphinha, and Marquinhos visited him at Drake Stadium last month, reflecting the team’s unity. Neymar’s presence in the stands during Brazil’s matches will undoubtedly boost the team’s morale as they aim to reclaim the Copa America crown.

A combination of atonement and desire can only propel the Little Canary to Copa America success in 2024. The loss of Neymar is devastating, but the Seleção’s depth and skill ensure that they will still be among the favorites. Brazil will continue to be a dangerous opponent because of players like Vinicius and their tenacity on the field.

