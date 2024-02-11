In the wake of Neymar’s knee injury recovery, Santos, a club in Brazil, are planning to re-sign him.

Before signing with Barcelona in 2013, Neymar became famous during his debut season at Santos. That is where he first gained fame. With the Brazilian great in the lineup for 142 games, he scored 73 goals and set up 37 more.

After winning three league championships and the Copa Libertadores with the club, the superstar left for Barcelona. The now 32-year-old won the UEFA Champions League in 2015 while playing for Barcelona.

However, he failed to repeat the feat after joining PSG in a record-breaking deal in 2017. After that, he agreed to join Saudi Pro League powerhouses Al-Hilal.

Two devastating injuries have so far curtailed his tenure in the Middle East. October saw the player undergo a major operation due to a torn knee ligament. So, while his recovery takes place in Riyadh, Neymar will sit out the rest of the season.

When will Neymar return on field?

When Brazil played Uruguay in the World Cup Qualifiers last year, Neymar ripped a ligament. After being out for a long time due to injury, the winger may be able to make a comeback before the Copa America 2024, according to estimates.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian medical team is hesitant to put the player’s recuperation in jeopardy. They allegedly fear that he may not be able to make a successful return in time for the competition.

The athlete’s legion of devoted followers hopes to see his triumphant comeback to the field by August. But it seems the athlete may have other plans for his future.

The Brazilian national team’s physician, Rodrigo Lasmar, recently updated the public on the player’s condition. “It’s too early, there’s no point skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks.

“Our expectation is that he will be ready to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe”, he added.

Neymar attended a Santos game on Friday evening

What did Santos say about Neymar’s potential return?

Neymar’s current deal with Al Hilal is valid until the year 2025. Still, Santos are monitoring his condition, and club president Marcelo Teixeira said that negotiations have begun.

Teixeira told Football Espana that the club is nearing a transfer for the player, which is a major statement.

“The conversation [with Neymar] was very quick, but it’s always quick conversations that have good effect. To come back and play here, he needs to recover well from injury. He will continue his experience in Saudi Arabia and then come back here.”

In light of Neymar’s summer signing a contract for $400 million or more with Al Hilal, this may be tremendous news for supporters. It would be intriguing to observe Neymar’s future endeavors after his injury recovery since his deal with the Blue Waves runs out next summer.

The Brazilian could be looking for a fitting way to end his stellar career with a return to his previous club.

The fact that the veteran visited his old squad while still in recovery was the spark that further ignited the speculations. Wearing a Santos trademark T-shirt, Neymar arrived at Wednesday’s match against Corinthians at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Fotoarena IMAGO / nogueirafoto