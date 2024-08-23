Christian Pulisic, one of the standout stars of AC Milan, has seen his role evolve under new coach Paulo Fonseca. The manager tested the American winger in a central position during the preseason. That sparked speculation about a potential shift in his role within the team. However, despite these experiments, Pulisic will likely start on the right wing for Milan’s upcoming match against Parma, indicating that his transition to a central position might be put on hold for now.

During the summer preseason, Paulo Fonseca explored different tactical setups, including placing Christian Pulisic in the No. 10 role. This position typically demands creative playmaking and the ability to dictate the tempo of the game. The USMNT star showcased his skills in this new role, earning praise for his adaptability and vision. However, in a recent match against Torino, where Milan managed only a 2-2 draw, he struggled to find his rhythm. The entire team seemed slightly off, and Pulisic’s performance was a reflection of that collective disarray.

Fonseca’s experiment with the 25-year-old in a central position is part of a broader strategy to maximize the player’s versatility and impact on the pitch. However, this adjustment will require time. As Fonseca continues to fine-tune his tactics, Pulisic remains a crucial piece of Milan’s puzzle. His versatility is going to be crucial as the Rossoneri look for early success and stability in Serie A. Nonetheless, for the time being, they will be relying on his wing abilities.

Pulisic at focus of position change after Milan drew their first game

AC Milan’s season opener against Torino did not go as planned. The 19-time Serie A champions were held to a 2-2 draw, a result that fell short of expectations. Several key players, including Theo Hernandez, Tijjani Reijnders, and Alvaro Morata, were not part of the starting lineup due to various reasons. This undoubtedly impacted their performance. These players eventually came off the bench and played pivotal roles in Milan’s comeback. But by that point, it was too late.

Youssouf Fofana, another new signing, was also unavailable, having just been announced on the day of the match. His absence further complicated Fonseca’s lineup choices. Morata’s injury adds to the complications, forcing Fonseca to reconsider his options up front. The coach must now decide who will replace Morata in the striker position, with Noah Okafor and Luka Jovic being the primary candidates.

Sky Italia’s Peppe Di Stefano, reporting from Milanello, provided insights into the likely lineup for the upcoming match against Parma. He noted that Pulisic and Rafael Leao will start on the wings, supporting the lone striker, Okafor. Theo Hernandez will return to the defense, while Reijnders will resume his role in the midfield. Fofana is also eager to make his debut, adding to the mix of talent available for the match.

Historic broadcast moment for Serie A in US

As well as being a big deal for both AC Milan and Parma, this match will also bring more attention to Serie A in the United States. The flagship CBS station in the US will air a Serie A match for free for the very first time. It is a move that could introduce Italian soccer to millions of new fans. Approximately 125 million people will have the opportunity to watch the match live on CBS and Paramount+, marking a major milestone in the global expansion of the Italian top flight’s reach.

This broadcast comes at a time when soccer is gaining significant traction in the United States, particularly among fans eager to see American stars like Christian Pulisic compete at the highest levels in Europe. Pulisic, who became Serie A’s all-time American top goalscorer last season with 12 goals, will be one of the key players to watch in this historic broadcast. His presence on such a prominent platform underscores the growing influence of American players in European football and the increasing demand for soccer content in the United States.

PHOTOS: IMAGO