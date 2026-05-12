Christian Pulisic receives key recovery timeline ahead of Genoa fixture in Serie A as USMNT’s countdown to 2026 World Cup intensifies with 30 days to go

With only 30 days remaining before the start of the 2026 World Cup, concern has continued to grow around Christian Pulisic after the Milan star missed a crucial Serie A match at the weekend. With Mauricio Pochettino gearing up to release his final roster for the tournament on home turf, the situation has emerged as one of the most talked-about aspects of the USMNT.

The timing could hardly feel more delicate. Pulisic remains the face of American soccer heading into the biggest World Cup ever hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, yet questions around his fitness and form have suddenly placed enormous pressure on both club and country.

The past few months have been unusually frustrating for the Milan attacker. After beginning the season brilliantly, Pulisic has struggled to maintain the same rhythm in 2026. In fact, the American has not scored for the Rossoneri in Serie A since December 28 against Hellas Verona. Across the second half of the season, his confidence appeared to dip as the club’s own campaign became increasingly unstable.

Nerves were already high before the Rossoneri’s shocking 3-2 loss to Atalanta since Pulisic was out with a glute injury he sustained in the last practice. Initial fears immediately spread among supporters of both Milan and the United States.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

The key update Milan and USMNT fans wanted to hear

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s report, the injury was viewed internally as precautionary. ESPN later revealed that the muscular issue was not believed to be serious, though medical checks were still scheduled because of the proximity to the World Cup.

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As speculation intensified, a more encouraging update finally emerged from Italy ahead of Milan’s upcoming clash with Genoa. According to MilanNews.it, the 27-year-old is set to play in the upcoming Serie A match after no injuries have been found. Rehabilitation for him has already started.

That news certainly put the USMNT fans’ minds at ease. While Milan’s medical staff remains cautious, the latest indications suggest Pulisic avoided a major setback at the most critical stage of the season.

Strahinja Pavlovic of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates Christian Pulisic and Davide Bartesaghi

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The timing matters enormously for both club and country. Milan remains locked in a tense race for UEFA Champions League qualification, while the United States national team cannot afford to lose its most recognizable player weeks before the World Cup begins.

Why Pulisic’s situation means so much to USMNT

Few players carry the same level of responsibility for their national side as Pulisic currently does for the United States. The 27-year-old forward has become the symbol of American soccer’s growth, appearing in major advertising campaigns, magazine covers, and global World Cup promotions ahead of the tournament.

On the field, however, recent performances have raised concerns. Pulisic has managed only one assist during the 2026 calendar year and admitted that things have not been clicking in recent months. “I know I’m going to get to the other side, and things are going to click,” he said earlier.

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