Real Madrid officially call elections after Florentino Perez’s conference: the important dates

This week was chaotic for Real Madrid after Florentino Perez called a press conference. While the club president was prepared to criticize journalists and rivals, the most important thing he did for the institution was call for elections.

The club officially announced what Perez had warned about a few days earlier: “The Electoral Board, in accordance with the provisions of Article 38 of the clubs’ bylaws, has decided to call elections for President and Board of Directors. This Electoral Board, under the provisions of Article 40 of the aforementioned bylaws, makes this call public and announces the start of the electoral process.”

Many dates are important, but these are the key ones. From May 14 to May 23, the period to submit candidacies will remain open. The following day, it must be announced whether a new candidate has submitted a candidacy.

If no candidate other than Perez submits a proposal, the current president will remain in his position. If that does not happen, the Electoral Board will call an election. However, the date for the election has not been established. According to Mundo Deportivo, it could take place on June 7. A simple majority would be enough to win the election.

Rafael Nadal at an event with Riquelme (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Twiga Monte-Carlo)

Enrique Riquelme, the other candidate

Fans are not used to voting for the Real Madrid president lately, as nobody has challenged Perez in recent years. This may not change, since the requirements to become a candidate are very restrictive, as the Spanish outlet explains.

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see also Gianni Infantino put in awkward position as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dramatically changes stance on FIFA Club World Cup just 11 months later

A seniority of 20 years as a club member may be a difficult requirement to meet, but the financial one is even tougher, since presenting a guarantee worth 20% of the budget would reportedly amount to around 187 million euros.

That leaves the list of possible candidates very short, with Enrique Riquelme as the main alternative. Riquelme is the 37-year-old CEO of Grupo Cox and a longtime supporter of the club. His emergence came after an open letter in which he said the club needs time.

Riquelme wrote: “Time to discuss how to preserve the values that have made this club eternal: exemplary conduct, institutional elegance, respect for opponents, excellence, unity, and the ambition to continue being the global reference point of sport.”

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The fan voting

Vote by mail: members included in the electoral roll may cast their vote by mail, in accordance with the requirements and conditions established in the electoral regulations.

Electoral roll: members may check their inclusion or exclusion in the electoral roll from May 14 to May 18, 2026, inclusive, through the Online Member Support Office (2026 Presidential Elections), or at the Member Support Offices, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Claims regarding the electoral roll: members may submit claims to the Electoral Board regarding their inclusion or exclusion in the electoral roll from May 14 to May 18, 2026, inclusive, in writing via email or at the Member Support Offices, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

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