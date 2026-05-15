Christian Pulisic’s status for vital clash vs Genoa revealed amid recent injury as Milan looks to avoid missing out on UEFA Champions League spot

Christian Pulisic and Milan head into one of the most tense weekends of the Serie A season with little margin for error left in the race for a Champions League place. The American forward has been at the center of growing concern in recent days after missing a crucial match through injury, while pressure continues to build around Massimiliano Allegri and a side that has watched its once-promising campaign begin to unravel.

The Rossoneri travel to Genoa knowing that anything less than victory could severely damage their hopes of returning to Europe’s top competition next season. With Roma level on points and Como still chasing from behind, every moment now carries enormous weight for a club that only weeks ago looked comfortable inside the top four.

Milan’s recent form has transformed what once appeared to be a secure Champions League qualification push into a nerve-racking fight. Defeats against Sassuolo and Atalanta, combined with a damaging draw against Juventus, have left Allegri’s side vulnerable heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

The pressure around the club has intensified as Inter celebrated success on the domestic stage while Milan stumbled badly at the worst possible moment. The team has collected only four points from its last six Serie A matches, marking its poorest run since 2019.

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Supporters have grown increasingly frustrated as performances dipped dramatically in the second half of the season. According to Sky Italia, Milan has earned 17 fewer points in the second half of the campaign compared to the first, the sharpest decline among Italian clubs.

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Pulisic’s injury sparks concern ahead of 2026 World Cup

Much of the attention in recent days has centered around Pulisic after the American international missed the Atalanta defeat because of a glute strain suffered during training. The timing immediately triggered anxiety among both Milan supporters and USMNT fans, with the 2026 World Cup only weeks away.

Pulisic’s importance stretches far beyond club action right now. He remains the face of American soccer heading into a World Cup hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, placing enormous focus on his fitness and form.

The injury scare came during a difficult personal stretch for the 27-year-old. Pulisic has not scored in Serie A since December 28 against Hellas Verona, enduring the longest league goal drought of his career.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Still, there was finally positive news from Milanello. MilanNews.it and La Gazzetta dello Sport have confirmed that the injury wasn’t serious, and the winger returned to training ahead of the Genoa clash.

Pulisic recovers, but a surprise decision emerges

While many expected Pulisic to walk straight back into the lineup after recovering, the situation appears more complicated. Despite being fit again, the American is currently expected to begin the match on the bench. Italian outlets report that Allegri is leaning toward starting Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug in attack instead.

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Both players impressed off the bench against Atalanta, and the coach reportedly wants to reward their recent impact. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that “the favored attacking pairing to start at Marassi is Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug.”

Pulisic has had a rough go of it at club level as of late, and this decision shows that. Once among Milan’s most influential attacking players, he has struggled badly in 2026 as confidence and consistency disappeared alongside the club’s broader collapse.

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