In a dramatic twist, Paulo Dybala has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and chosen to stay with Roma. He defied expectations and ignited joy among fans. The Argentine star had been on the brink of leaving. Dybala had a rumored $84 million deal with Al-Qadsiah with over three years on the table. Yet, in a move that surprised many, Dybala decided to continue his journey in Italy.

Al-Qadsiah, a newly promoted Saudi club with big ambitions, made several attempts to lure the Argentine away from Roma. The club offered him a staggering $28 million per season for three years. That deal would have made him one of the highest-paid players in the world. Dybala had reportedly already said his goodbyes to his teammates and fans at the Trigoria training ground. Thus, he seemed set to leave.

He even skipped the Serie A photoshoot, signaling that his departure was imminent. However, Roma had not yet accepted the offer from Al-Qadsiah, reportedly worth only $3.3 million plus bonuses. The final decision was left to Dybala, and in the end, he chose to stay.

Emotional goodbye that wasn’t

What prompted this sudden change of heart? According to reports from Sky Italia, the emotional farewell to his teammates. His close friends and fellow Argentinians Leandro Paredes and Matias Soule played a significant role. The realization of leaving behind these relationships, coupled with the outpouring of love from fans, weighed heavily on Dybala. Messages from supporters urging him not to end his European career, as well as advice from his family, also influenced his decision.

Gianluca Di Marzio, a well-known Italian sports journalist, highlighted the impact of Dybala’s family on his decision. They were reportedly not enthusiastic about moving to Saudi Arabia, further tipping the scales in favor of staying in Rome.

Roma fans’ unwavering support for Dybala amid Saudi links

Roma fans had made their feelings clear throughout the summer, protesting outside the club’s training ground and pleading with the management not to sell their star player. Their loyalty and passion were rewarded when Dybala announced on Instagram, “Thank you, Roma. I’ll see you on Sunday.” The announcement sent waves of relief and excitement through the Roma fanbase, who gathered outside the player’s home to celebrate his decision.

Leandro Paredes, Dybala’s teammate at both Roma and the Argentina national team, expressed his joy on social media, posting, “For those who haven’t understood it, he remains with us.” The atmosphere around the Stadio Olimpico has since been electric, with fans eagerly anticipating Dybala’s return to the pitch.

With the 30-year-old staying, the Giallorossi’s hopes for the season are bolstered. Despite entering the final year of his contract, he has an automatic extension clause that activates after 15 official appearances. This clause will see him earn $8.4 million plus $2.2 million in bonuses, a significant sum but far less than what Al-Qadsiah offered.

Since joining the Stadio Olimpico side from Juventus in 2022, Dybala has become an integral part of the team, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists in 78 appearances. His decision to stay is a major boost for Roma coach Daniele De Rossi, who now has one of his key players committed to the club for another season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO