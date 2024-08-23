Luka Modric’s decision to remain active with the Croatian national team has been met with mixed reactions. While Croatian fans are thrilled to see their captain continue leading the national side, Real Madrid’s management is less enthusiastic. At 38 years old, Modric’s choice to stay with the national team has sparked concerns in Madrid. The club is about to embark on one of its longest seasons ever, with potentially up to 70 matches. Thus, the demands on the veteran’s aging body are a significant worry.

Despite the failed campaign at the European Championship in Germany, Modric has decided to continue his international career. He committed to Croatia‘s upcoming fixtures in the UEFA Nations League. This decision means that Modric will participate in as many as six games over the next three months. Blazers’ coach Zlatko Dalic included him in the squad with great joy knowing the midfielder’s experience and leadership are invaluable to the team.

However, this decision is not without its complications. Real Madrid are reportedly concerned about the physical toll these additional games could take on Modric. The club is already facing a challenging season ahead, and Modric’s involvement in national team duties adds to the stress. Los Blancos’ management supposedly fears that the additional matches could affect the player’s form and availability for the club’s critical games.

Madrid has a concern that Nations League overloads Modric

The concern in Madrid isn’t just about Modric’s involvement in international matches. It is also about his role within the team following the unexpected retirement of Toni Kroos. Kroos, a key figure in Real Madrid’s midfield, has left a void that Modric will have to fill. This transition is crucial for a team that could play as many as 70 games in the current campaign. With Modric now shouldering more responsibility, Madrid is anxious about his ability to maintain peak performance throughout such a demanding schedule.

Spanish media outlets have reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez recently met with Modric to discuss these concerns. The conversation reportedly focused on the importance of Modric being in top form for Real Madrid, especially given the club’s need for his leadership and experience in the absence of Kroos. Perez is said to have emphasized the need for Modric to manage his playing time carefully, both for the national team and the club, to avoid burnout.

Implications for Spanish giants

The 38-year-old’s commitment to Croatia is unwavering. He remains a crucial figure for the national team, almost irreplaceable in the eyes of coach Zlatko Dalic. However, this puts the boss in a difficult position. The pressure from Real Madrid to limit Modric’s playing time means he may have to change his tactics and play him less often. This is no easy task, considering Modric’s influence and importance to the team.

The balancing act between club and country is a familiar one for top players, but it becomes increasingly delicate as they age. Modric is no exception. Real Madrid is hoping that Dalić will recognize the need to protect Modric, ensuring that he remains fit and ready for the club’s critical matches. However, the superstar’s competitive nature and desire to contribute on all fronts make this a challenging proposition.

Real Madrid’s concerns are further amplified by the recent injury to Jude Bellingham, a key player in their midfield. Bellingham’s injury, which occurred during a training session, leaves a significant gap in the team, making Modric’s role even more critical. Given the Englishman’s probable month-long absence, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rely on Modric to make up the difference.

Ancelotti’s current tactical setup has relied on a 4-3-3 formation. Bellingham occupies a deeper midfield role. Modric can step in seamlessly. However, this adds to the strain on the Croat, who is already facing a packed schedule with both club and country.

