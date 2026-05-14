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Kylian Mbappe’s ‘fourth forward’ claim at Real Madrid denied by coach Alvaro Arbeloa

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez & Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesHead coach Alvaro Arbeloa (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has sparked another controversy at a Real Madrid side that has been unable to find any peace in the final stretch of the 2025-26 season, claiming that Alvaro Arbeloa told him he was the “fourth forward” in the squad. The Spanish coach was quick to fire back, flatly denying the Frenchman’s account in yet another episode of turbulence at the club.

Real Madrid were hosting Real Oviedo on Thursday in a La Liga fixture, with FC Barcelona already crowned champions following their El Clasico victory over the weekend. Mbappe, who had been absent from the squad for the Barcelona match, was included in the group for the Oviedo game but was left out of the starting lineup by Arbeloa.

The coach opted for a 4-4-2 formation, with Gonzalo Garcia and Vinicius Junior leading the attack and Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono operating on the wings. Mbappe came off the bench in the 69th minute to replace Gonzalo and made an immediate impact, assisting Jude Bellingham’s goal in the 80th minute to seal a 2-0 victory, but his mood in the aftermath was anything but celebratory.

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Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Mbappé explained his position on the bench directly: “I’m doing very well. At 100%. I didn’t start because the coach told me that, for him, I am the fourth forward in the squad, behind Vinícius, Mastantuono, and Gonzalo. I accept it and I play the time that I’m given. We played well, and I gave an assist to Jude. We won, and it’s important to win at home.

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When pressed on whether he had any issue with being assigned that role, Mbappe directed the question back to the manager. “Ask the ‘mister’ (the coach). What do you want me to tell you? I was ready to be a starter, but it’s his decision and I cannot be angry with him. You have to respect it. I have to work together and work hard to be a starter,” he declared in the mixed zone.

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Mbappe on missing El Clasico and the reception from fans

Mbappe’s Italian getaway during his injury recovery had already drawn criticism in recent weeks, forcing him to address the situation publicly. His last-minute withdrawal from El Clasico only deepened the frustration among supporters, who made their feelings clear when he came on against Oviedo, greeting his entrance from the bench with a cascade of whistles from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Addressing the moment directly, Mbappé did not shy away from the subject: “It was a shame for me not to play in the Clásico. That’s life. We cannot change people’s opinions. It’s just how they see things, and I don’t take it personally. I’ve had moments in my career where I’ve been whistled. It’s part of the business and part of life. Sometimes they aren’t happy, but they are always here (supporting).

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Arbeloa denies Mbappé’s account

Because Mbappe’s comments came before Arbeloa’s post-match press conference, the coach was given a direct opportunity to respond, and he wasted no time doing so.

I did not say such a phrase to him; he must not have understood correctly. I decide who plays as long as I am sitting in this chair; I don’t care if they disagree, no matter what their name is. And if not, let them wait for the next coach. I wish I had four forwards; I don’t know what to tell you because I don’t even have four forwards, nor have I said such a phrase to him,” Arbeloa said as soon as he sat down in the Bernabwu press room.

The Spanish coach also emphasized that just four days earlier, Mbappe had not even been fit enough to make the bench for El Clasico, underscoring how quickly the situation had shifted. While Arbeloa kept his focus on the team’s next fixture three days away, the episode adds yet another combustible chapter to what has been a deeply turbulent end to Real Madrid’s season.

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