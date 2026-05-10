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Christian Pulisic ruled out of AC Milan vs Atalanta with injury, raising USMNT World Cup concerns

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

AC Milan host Atalanta on Sunday, May 10, in Matchday 36 of the 2025-26 Serie A season, with the Rossoneri‘s Champions League qualification hopes hanging in the balance. The occasion has been complicated by the late withdrawal of Christian Pulisic due to injury, a development that has also set off alarm bells for the USMNT with the World Cup just over a month away.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic felt discomfort in his glute during AC Milan’s final training session on Sunday morning. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri chose not to risk the forward given the nature of the complaint and the timing of the issue.

The decision to protect Pulisic went beyond simply leaving him out of the starting lineup. Allegri excluded him from the squad entirely, meaning the American will watch the Atalanta match from the stands. With the World Cup now roughly a month away, the USMNT will be hoping the injury is minor and that the natural end of the club season will allow for a full recovery before the tournament begins.

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In Pulisic’s absence, Allegri has opted to pair Santiago Gimenez with Rafael Leao in attack. A defeat against Atalanta would drop Milan from fourth to fifth place, pushing them out of the Champions League qualification spots with just two Serie A games remaining.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks dejected.

Pulisic faces another fitness hurdle ahead of international duty

Injuries have undoubtedly taken a toll on Pulisic during the 2025-26 campaign, derailing his momentum just as he hit his stride late last year. The forward previously missed the November international window featuring marquee matchups against Paraguay and Uruguay, and this latest setback serves as a haunting reminder of his physical struggles ahead of the summer’s big stage.

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Christian Pulisic fires back with plan to silence critics after rare goal drought at Milan ahead of home 2026 World Cup with USMNT

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Christian Pulisic fires back with plan to silence critics after rare goal drought at Milan ahead of home 2026 World Cup with USMNT

While AC Milan have yet to release a formal medical bulletin, updates are expected in the coming hours regarding a definitive diagnosis and recovery timeline. Per Transfermarkt, early projections suggest the USMNT star could return by May 16, potentially making him available for the following day’s away fixture against Genoa.

However, the timing remains disastrous for Pulisic, who is currently fighting to rediscover his clinical edge. His last goal dates back to a December 28 clash with Hellas Verona, and he hasn’t recorded a goal contribution since an assist against Torino on March 21, a concerning dry spell for the man expected to wear the captain’s armband for the United States in the 2026 World Cup this summer.

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