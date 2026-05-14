Mbappé sparks new Real Madrid scandal with Arbeloa: “The manager told me I was the fourth forward”

Problems never seem to end for Real Madrid fans. They could not even enjoy the win over Real Oviedo because another controversy is already making headlines. In a match where he started on the bench, Kylian Mbappé claimed Álvaro Arbeloa told him something unbelievable, if true.

Mbappé said: “I am at 100%. I did not play because the manager told me I was the fourth forward on the team behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinicius and Gonzalo [García]. I was ready to start. It is his decision and you have to respect it. I am not angry.”

This was another unnecessary scandal involving Real Madrid players after the fight between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. The week was not very calm either after Florentino Perez called elections in a press conference. All of this makes the club look even worse than not winning titles.

Mbappé on his relationship with Arbeloa

The French forward spoke to the media to respond to criticism about several issues: “I prefer to talk here, with my mouth, so it is clearer. My only responsibility is to play well and give everything for the badge.”

Mbappé wasn’t in the lineup (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

But the most controversial thing he said was about Arbeloa’s decision, even though he made it clear he has no issue with him. Still, his explanation for being on the bench caused a scandal.

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see also Kylian Mbappe’s ‘fourth forward’ claim at Real Madrid denied by coach Alvaro Arbeloa

Mbappé said: “I do not have any issue with Arbeloa. You have to respect him. You have to accept the manager’s philosophy, and I need to improve to play ahead of Vini, Gonzalo and Mastantuono. I do not watch his press conferences. I have French TV at home, not Spanish TV.”

Mbappé on Xabi Alonso

The quick exit of Xabi Alonso from Real Madrid in January left the player as the main person responsible for not following what the manager wanted. While he did not confirm any problems with him, his answer was striking given how his spell at the club ended. Mbappé said: “I have a great relationship with Alonso. But that is in the past. We should look forward.”