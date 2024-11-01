Sergio Ramos, one of the world’s most decorated defenders, is considering a surprising move away from Europe. After leaving Sevilla at the end of the 2023-24 season, the 38-year-old free agent is weighing his options as clubs from around the world have shown interest in securing his talents. From his remarkable years at Real Madrid, followed by two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, and his recent stint with Sevilla, Ramos has a storied career. Yet, this next chapter could take him away from European soccer entirely and see him don the iconic blue and yellow of Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors, a club with a fiercely passionate fan base and a history of legends, could be the veteran’s next destination. Relevo reports that Boca is actively pursuing the 38-year-old and conversations are already underway between the Spanish legend and club president, former Barcelona midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme. Boca is offering Ramos a contract valued at approximately $5.4 million per year—a sharp decrease from his earnings in Europe but a testament to their determination to bring him to Buenos Aires.

The potential transfer is further fueled by the involvement of Boca manager Fernando Gago, a former teammate of Ramos from their Real Madrid days. With his playing days well into their twilight, he might find the prospect of reuniting with Gago and taking on a new adventure in South America appealing.

What can Ramos offer to Boca Juniors?

Sergio Ramos’ remarkable career includes four Champions League titles with Real Madrid and over 22 trophies. Since parting ways with Sevilla earlier this year, the defender has maintained a rigorous fitness regimen, as seen on his social media, where he shares workout videos. His desire to stay in top form suggests he’s prepared to accept one final challenge, wherever it may come.

The Xeneize presents a unique opportunity for Ramos to play in one of the world’s most passionate soccer environments, La Bombonera, where fans are known for their fervor. His uncompromising, combative style of play would likely resonate well with Boca’s supporters, known for embracing players who display a fierce competitive spirit. “Ramos and Boca seem a match made in footballing heaven,” notes Relevo, hinting that the Argentine crowd could give Ramos a fitting stage to close out his career.

What could draw Ramos to Argentina?

Despite offers from Middle Eastern clubs and Major League Soccer, Ramos has reportedly turned down these options, as he remains steadfast in his desire to stay close to his family in Madrid. But Boca’s offer, which includes not only a respectable salary but also the promise of a legendary experience, might be enough to persuade Ramos to move to Buenos Aires. Riquelme and Gago have reportedly assured him that he could reside in the private neighborhood of Nordelta, where they also live, addressing any safety concerns he may have.

If the Spaniard accepts the offer, he could arrive in December, just in time to settle in Buenos Aires before the 2025 season begins in February. This timeline would allow him to immerse himself in Boca’s culture, train with his new teammates, and prepare to make an impact on the field. For Ramos, it’s an opportunity to transition from European soccer to an entirely new culture, something he has not previously experienced.