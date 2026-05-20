Lionel Messi’s possible retirement leaves Lionel Scaloni emotional ahead of 2026 World Cup as Argentina boss reflects on Diego Maradona memories

Lionel Messi continues to dominate the conversation around Argentina as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup intensifies, with Lionel Scaloni now facing growing questions about the future of his iconic captain. On the other hand, Diego Maradona’s legacy has also resurfaced in recent days as emotions around another possible farewell to a generational figure begin to build across Argentine soccer.

The uncertainty surrounding Messi’s long-term future continues to follow Argentina everywhere despite the team’s recent success. Even at 38, the Inter Miami star remains the emotional leader of the national team and the player many supporters still look toward during the biggest moments.

Scaloni now finds himself balancing preparations for another World Cup campaign while trying to avoid conversations about life after Messi. The Argentina coach has repeatedly emphasized the importance of enjoying the present rather than focusing too heavily on what may eventually happen after the tournament in North America.

That emotional atmosphere has also reopened memories of Maradona’s departure from soccer decades ago. For many inside La Albiceleste, the comparison between the two icons carries enormous emotional weight because both transformed the history of the national team forever.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during a training session.

Scaloni opens up on Messi fears

As Argentina continues preparing for the 2026 World Cup, Scaloni finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding Messi’s future during an emotional conversation with CONMEBOL. The World Cup-winning manager admitted that imagining Argentina without Messi reminds him of the sadness people felt when Maradona stopped playing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Being able to see him play is something wonderful. Beyond whether it is his last World Cup or not. I don’t like longing or thinking about what is going to happen; I want to enjoy the moment. Everyone wants to see him play,” Scaloni explained, via Goal. The Argentina coach made it clear that he does not want to focus on retirement discussions while Messi is still competing at the highest level.

Instead, Scaloni believes the current generation should simply appreciate every remaining appearance from the captain. “I like to think that he is going to keep playing, because it makes you sad, as happened with Diego, not seeing him on the field anymore,” he added.

Diego Maradona lifting the 1986 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comparison with Maradona immediately resonated across Argentina. Maradona remains one of the most beloved figures in the history of the country’s soccer culture after leading the national team to World Cup glory in 1986.

Scaloni imagines Messi and Maradona together

For years, critics questioned whether Messi could replicate Maradona’s international legacy. Those debates largely disappeared after Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, finally ending decades of frustration for the national team. Now, the focus has shifted toward whether the Inter Miami captain will continue beyond 2026 or bring his extraordinary international career to a close after the tournament.

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scaloni, however, seems determined to avoid setting any emotional countdown around the captain. “They are players who marked the history of soccer. Thinking that he is not going to play anymore does not leave you at peace. I prefer to think about the present,” the coach admitted.

One of the most fascinating moments from Scaloni’s interview arrived when he was asked whether Messi and Maradona could have played together in the same Argentina side. The manager responded without hesitation. “Of course they would have played together in my national team,” Scaloni said.