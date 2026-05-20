José Mourinho reportedly wants Diogo Dalot at Real Madrid as Manchester United’s Michael Carrick push to keep him

José Mourinho is being pointed to as a key figure to solve the growing problems at Real Madrid CF, who are coming off two consecutive seasons without winning titles. In this context, the veteran coach is reportedly pushing to reinforce the squad with specific profiles, with Diogo Dalot being one of the chosen targets. However, Manchester United may not be willing to sell him, as Michael Carrick is pressing for his continuity.

According to Graeme Bailey via TEAMtalk, José Mourinho wants to reinforce the right-back position at Real Madrid CF, targeting Diogo Dalot as his main objective. While Trent Alexander-Arnold is a starter, his defensive gaps leave huge doubts. Nonetheless, Michael Carrick has clearly requested that Manchester United reject any offer for the Portuguese defender, as he considers him key for the future of the sporting project.

With a contract running until 2028, with an option for a further year, Dalot appears set to remain at the Red Devils. Despite the arrival of Noussair Mazraoui as an exciting signing, the Portuguese defender has managed to retain his place in the starting XI, standing out due to his consistency and strong game intelligence. In addition, he is capable of playing on both flanks, a key factor that makes him particularly valuable for Carrick.

Diogo Dalot could be close to agreeing a contract renewal with the Red Devils. With eight years at Manchester, he is one of the longest-serving players in the squad, becoming a highly respected figure within the team. In addition, his impact under Michael Carrick is expected to be rewarded with an improved contract, in an effort to prevent the 27-year-old star from being tempted to leave the club in the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United

Report: Trent Alexander-Arnold will remain as starter in Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has managed to establish as the starting right-back at Real Madrid, despite having an inconsistent start to the season. Not only has he maintained his strong attacking contribution, but he has also significantly improved his defensive output. With this in mind, the English full-back is reportedly set to remain the starter during the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Ballon d’Or winner Rodri reportedly pushing to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid

According to José Félix Díaz via Diario AS, Los Blancos will once again rely on Trent Alexander-Arnold as their starting right-back at Real Madrid. However, they will look to sign a backup in the transfer market, although only in a secondary role. With this in mind, Diogo Dalot may choose not to risk leaving the Red Devils, as he would lose the strong importance he currently holds under Michael Carrick.