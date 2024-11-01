Real Madrid suffered a historic 0-4 defeat to FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, dropping to second place in La Liga, now six points behind their arch-rivals. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti received a timely boost as a key player prepares to return to the lineup.

After struggling with injuries over the past month, Thibaut Courtois has returned to training with Real Madrid. The club reported that the Belgian goalkeeper sustained a left adductor injury during their UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, forcing him to miss El Clasico.

This wasn’t Courtois’ first setback this season. The goalkeeper initially picked up the injury during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on September 29, which ruled him out of subsequent matches against Lille (a 0-1 loss) and Villarreal (2-0 win).

Courtois avoided significant damage, so his recovery period was expected to be short. With the upcoming match against Valencia on November 2 postponed, Courtois now aims to be fully fit for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against AC Milan on November 5.

Courtois’ battle with injuries continues

Courtois has been pivotal in Real Madrid’s recent successes under Ancelotti. However, injuries have plagued his form this season, disrupting his impact on the pitch.

Although he played in the 2023-24 Champions League final, Courtois missed a significant portion of the season due to an ACL tear, later compounded by a torn meniscus, keeping him sidelined for over 45 games with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid game vs Valencia suspended

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the suspension of all games in the Valencian region, including the Valencia-Real Madrid matchup. This decision comes as the Spanish city is dealing with severe flooding, making conditions unsafe for players and fans alike.