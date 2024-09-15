Sergio Ramos, one of the most decorated defenders, finds himself without a club after parting ways with Sevilla in July. With a career spanning over two decades, Ramos has been linked to several teams across the globe, including MLS side San Diego FC. However, his future remains uncertain. As of now, the Spanish icon is a free agent, and among the interested suitors is the Mexican side Monterrey. The Liga MX outfit has expressed their admiration for Ramos; thus, they are hopeful of bringing the veteran centre-back into their ranks. However, despite their intentions, several obstacles stand in the way of a potential deal.

Monterrey, a club with aspirations of dominating both domestically and internationally, have reportedly been openly pursuing Sergio Ramos, Fichajes claim. The team’s president, Tato Noriega, has made no secret of his admiration for the 37-year-old defender. In an interview with El Chiringuito, Noriega stated, “Sergio Ramos is Sergio Ramos. He is surely the best central defender of the last 15 years in elite football. It would be a privilege for Rayados de Monterrey to sign him – especially with a view to a tournament like the Club World Cup. Sergio Ramos gives you a plus at all levels, in all ways.”

Expectedly, Rayados hope to make a strong impact at The Club World Cup. As a result, it is one of the key motivators for their pursuit of Ramos. The club believes that a player of his experience and leadership could be instrumental in their campaign. Noriega’s remarks highlight the club’s ambition to secure a high-profile signing to elevate their chances of success on the world stage.

Deal not without its share of obstacles

Despite the strong interest from Monterrey, signing Ramos has proven to be a complex task. One of the main hurdles is the regulations governing foreign player quotas in Mexico’s Liga MX. The league allows each club a limited number of foreign players; this restriction has made it difficult for Monterrey to move forward with the deal.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate that while discussions between Ramos’ representatives and Monterrey have taken place, the quota system has created a significant obstacle. This issue has slowed down the negotiations, and as of now, there is no definitive agreement. Nevertheless, Monterrey remains committed to exploring all avenues to secure the signing of the former Real Madrid captain.

If the 38-year-old were to join Rayados de Monterrey, he wouldn’t be entirely unfamiliar with his new surroundings. The Mexican side already boasts a number of players with whom Ramos has shared the field in the past. Lucas Ocampos, a former teammate from Sevilla, recently signed with Monterrey; what’s more, the squad also includes Sergio Canales and Oliver Torres, both of whom have had stints in La Liga.

This familiarity could play a crucial role in easing Ramos’ potential transition to Liga MX. Having familiar faces in the dressing room, particularly players who understand his style of play and leadership, might be an attractive factor for the defender as he weighs his options.

Could Ramos switch to MLS?

Though Monterrey seems to be a leading candidate for Ramos’ next club, they are not the only ones interested. The Spanish defender has also been linked with clubs in other major nations. Teams in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and the United States have reportedly expressed interest in signing Ramos, adding further intrigue to his future.

A move to the United States, particularly to MLS, could provide Ramos with a lucrative contract while allowing him to play in a league that has attracted other European stars in the twilight of their careers. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have been aggressively pursuing high-profile players from Europe in recent years, offering significant financial incentives. Brazil, with their rich soccer culture and competitive domestic league, present another option for the veteran to continue competing at a high level.

PHOTOS: IMAGO