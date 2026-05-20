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Lionel Messi’s classy move with 2022 World Cup prize money revealed by former Argentina fitness coach

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi holds the World Cup trophy.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImageLionel Messi holds the World Cup trophy.

Lionel Messi is often praised by teammates and colleagues not only for the extraordinary talent he displays on the field, but also for his personality off it. Despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, the Argentine forward has frequently shown generous behavior, as became evident after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

During a recent interview with Radio La Red’s MP910 program in Buenos Aires, former Argentina fitness coach Gerardo Salorio revealed details about what Messi decided to do with the money FIFA awarded the national team after the title.

He split it equally among everyone working at the training facility. Exactly the same amount, for the woman who cleaned and the one who cooked,” Salorio revealed before emphasizing how meaningful the money was for those employees: “If it wasn’t enough to buy an apartment, it was almost enough to get one.”

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Salorio worked with the Argentina national team for decades, focusing specifically on youth squads. He was part of Nestor Pekerman’s staff and crossed paths with Messi during the 2005 U-20 World Cup, where Argentina won the title and the forward was named the tournament’s best player.

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Leo did other things too,” Salorio added. He then recalled the turbulent years within the Argentine Football Association between 2016 and 2017: “When the AFA was under intervention, employees told Messi they had not been paid for three months. Leo made a few calls and the money appeared within hours.

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How much money did Argentina earn for winning the 2022 World Cup?

Clearly, Argentina’s success at the 2022 World Cup carried enormous symbolic and historical significance for the players, considering it is soccer’s biggest tournament and only the third time the country had won it in nearly a century. However, the financial aspect cannot be overlooked either.

For winning the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA awarded Argentina a $42 million prize, the largest amount ever handed out in this type of tournament. France, as runners-up, received $30 million. Third-place Croatia earned $27 million, while Morocco took home $25 million.

Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals received $17 million each, while those knocked out in the Round of 16 earned $13 million. Finally, teams that failed to advance past the group stage received $9 million apiece. In total, FIFA distributed $440 million in prize money during the 2022 World Cup.

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