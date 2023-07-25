Our Boca Juniors TV schedule has the info you need to watch one of South America’s iconic clubs.

Club Atlético Boca Juniors was founded in 1905, and since they were first promoted in 1913, have always played in the Argentine Primera División having never suffered relegation. While they have slightly fewer league titles than local rivals Rive Plate, Boca have won more overall trophies in official competitions – 74, including 6 Copa Libertadores triumphs.

Together with River Plate, they form the Superclásico, one of the fiercest rivalries and greatest spectacles in world football.

Whether you’re intrigued by the massive rivalry with River Plate, the wonderful atmosphere of La Bombonera, or just want to follow one of the Americas’ greatest clubs, we’ve got you covered.

Where can I watch the Boca Juniors match?

Boca Juniors on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1905

Stadium: La Bombonera

Manager: Hugo Ibarra

Argentine top-flight titles: 35

Copa Libertadores titles: 6

Boca Juniors TV schedule and streaming links

Starting in 2021 and through at least 2024, the English-language Argentine Liga Profesional de Fútbol rights in the US are held by CBS Sports, which streams every league match on Paramount+.

In addition to the Primera, Paramount+ is also the exclusive English-language home of Copa de la Liga Profesional and Supercopa Argentina.

In Spanish, Primera games can be found on both Fanatiz and ViX+.

When it comes to continental competition such as Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana, both English and Spanish coverage is on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español offers Spanish coverage, while certain games (or additional language options) are present via their streaming outlet, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS is available select cable and satellite providers, but also through streaming services Fanatiz, fuboTV and Sling.

Full full coverage, you’ll need Paramount+ and access to beIN SPORTS. fuboTV is a solid option if you want beIN, as it also comes with channels such as FOX, USA, NBC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes – which show other leagues and competitions including the World Cup, Premier League, LaLiga and more.

Watch Boca Juniors on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Boca Juniors Kits

Boca Juniors History

Club Atlético Boca Juniors were founded in April 1905 by Greek and Italian immigrants. They have the most titles of any Argentine club, including 35 Primera División and 17 domestic cup titles. The club is named for the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires where the club was formed.

Legend goes that Boca got their now iconic blue and yellow colors in 1906, after losing a match to Nottingham de Almagro. The two sides wore similar shirts, and it was decided that the winner of the match would get to keep the colors. Boca would lose the match, and decided that the flag of the next ship to sail into La Boca harbor would decide the new colors. It turned out to be a Swedish ship, and so the blue and yellow were born.

The 1907 version of the kit had a yellow sash across the blue shirt, but in 1913 it evolved into the now familiar yellow stripe across the chest. They adopted their crest in 1915, and added a distinctive touch starting in 1932. They decided to add a star within the crest for each Primera División title, a tradition which continues today.

Boca Juniors have played their home games since 1940 at Alberto José Armando Stadium, more commonly known as La Bombonera. The name translates to “Chocolate Box”, which comes from the distinctive shape. With one vertical sideline stand and steep three-tier stands on the other three sides, the venue is one of the most iconic and intimidating home grounds anywhere.

In addition to domestic success, the club hold a record three Intercontinental Cups, as well as six Copa Libertadores and two Copa Sudamericana titles.

Their biggest rivals are River Plate, also from Buenos Aires, who together form the Superclásico, one of the biggest and most intense rivalries in the world.

Greats of the game have played for Boca, headlined by the legendary Diego Maradona. Juan Román Riquelme, Carlos Tevez, Martin Palermo, and Hugo Ibarra are some of the other big names who’ve played for the Argentine giants.

Boca is most known for football, but also field teams in basketball, volleyball, and other sports.

Boca Juniors feature stories and news

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).