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Mikel Arteta could match Simeone as highest-paid coach at $34m with Arsenal reportedly offering new deal

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesMikel Arteta of Arsenal and Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid.

Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal to their fourth Premier League title, ending a painful 22-year drought in the domestic top flight. Following this historic campaign, the Gunners are reportedly planning to reward the Spanish manager with a massive contract extension, a move that would elevate him into a tie as the world’s highest-paid manager alongside Diego Simeone.

According to a report from the prestigious British outlet The Guardian, Arteta’s incoming contract is expected to closely mirror Simeone’s deal at Atletico Madrid. The Argentine tactician currently stands as the world’s highest-paid head coach, bringing in an estimated $34 million (€30 million) per year.

With the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain looming on the horizon on Saturday, May 30, formal contract extension negotiations are scheduled to take place after the showcase event at Budapest’s Puskas Aréna, regardless of the outcome for the Gunners.

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Arteta recently became the second-youngest manager in Premier League history to win the title, trailing only Jose Mourinho’s 2005 triumph with Chelsea. By tying him down to a long-term deal, Arsenal’s hierarchy hopes to replicate the stability of Arsene Wenger’s legendary 22-year tenure at the helm.

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Who is the highest-paid coach in the Premier League?

Should this new contract cross the finish line, Arteta will break records by commanding the highest salary for a manager in Premier League history, simultaneously placing him among the absolute highest earners in world sports.

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Currently, Pep Guardiola holds that English benchmark, with reports placing his salary at around $27m (£20m) a year with Manchester City. However, the Spanish tactician’s era with the Citizens appears to be drawing to a close after 10 illustrious seasons.

Arsenal to make some important moves for next season

With their eyes already set on next season under Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal’s recruitment team is already drawing up a shortlist of new signings. One of their primary targets is Eli Junior Kroupi, the Bournemouth forward who inadvertently handed the Gunners the title by scoring in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Other high-profile names on Arsenal’s radar include Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, PSG’s Bradley Barcola, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon. Meanwhile, PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains the club’s ultimate dream signing, though the Gunners’ board believes the French giants are highly unlikely to facilitate negotiations for the Georgian winger.

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