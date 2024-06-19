Lionel Messi recently opened up about the player who has made him the angriest throughout his illustrious career. Despite his numerous accolades with club and country, one opponent consistently got under his skin: Sergio Ramos.

In a candid conversation, Messi revealed that his intense rivalry with Ramos during their time in Spain’s La Liga often left him fuming. “With Sergio Ramos, I fought a lot. He was the player I got the most angry with,” he admitted. “Later we were teammates, but in the Clasicos we always grabbed onto each other. The classics were intense.”

Fiery El Clasico battles between Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

Their rivalry is legendary, stemming from their countless encounters in El Clasico, the fierce Barcelona vs Real Madrid matches. Messi, the star forward for Barca, and Ramos, the stalwart defender and captain of Los Blancos, often found themselves at the center of the action. These clashes were marked by their physicality and competitive spirit, with neither player willing to back down.

El Clasico was more than just a match; it was a spectacle that captured the world’s attention. The intensity of these games was palpable, and for years, Messi and Ramos embodied this fierce competition. Their battles on the field were symbolic of the broader rivalry between their respective clubs. Thus, they played pivotal roles in some of the most memorable moments in La Liga history.

From rivals to teammates again?

In a surprising twist, Messi and Ramos went from fierce adversaries to teammates when they both joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. Ramos arrived on a free transfer, while Messi made a high-profile move following his departure from Barcelona. This unexpected union was initially awkward for fans and pundits alike, given their storied rivalry.

Despite their past clashes, the two players managed to put their differences aside and forge a new professional relationship at PSG. Ramos, reflecting on his new teammate, said at the time, “There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced.”

Their time together in France was relatively short-lived, as both players left the club at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard returned to Sevilla, the club where he began his professional career, while Messi made a move to Inter Miami. However, their brief stint as teammates served as a testament to their ability to adapt and find common ground despite their storied past.

Interestingly, there are ongoing speculations about the defender potentially joining Messi at the Herons. If this move materializes, it would once again bring the two players together, this time in Major League Soccer. Such a reunion would undoubtedly be intriguing for fans and a fascinating chapter in the storied careers of both legends.

PHOTOS: IMAGO