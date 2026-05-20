Cristiano Ronaldo finally learns Marcelo Brozovic and Sultan Al-Ghannam’s status for Al-Nassr’s key Saudi Pro League title fixture vs Damac

The tension surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr has reached another level ahead of the final night of the Saudi Pro League season. With Marcelo Brozovic and Sultan Al-Ghannam dominating conversations around the squad, Jorge Jesus now faces major decisions before the decisive clash against Damac at Al-Awwal Park.

Al-Nassr enters the final round knowing the title is within reach, but recent setbacks have left nerves running through the camp. The Riyadh giant remains at the top of the table with 83 points, yet the margin for error has become dangerously small after dropping points against Al-Hilal and the painful AFC Champions League Two final defeat against Gamba Osaka.

The final matchday has become a dramatic showdown for both ends of the table. Al-Nassr needs a victory against Damac to officially secure the Saudi Pro League title without relying on any other result.

The club looked ready to celebrate last week during the Riyadh derby before a heartbreaking late equalizer denied Jorge Jesus’ side all three points. That result kept Al-Hilal alive in the title race and increased the pressure heading into the final fixture of the campaign.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Al Nassr, looks on after defeat in the AFC Champions League 2 Final between Al Nassr and Gamba Osaka

Damac, meanwhile, arrives fighting for survival. The club sits only two points above the relegation zone, meaning even a draw could become crucial depending on other results around the league.

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The major injury update finally arrives

After days of uncertainty, the long-awaited update on the squad situation has finally emerged. According to reports from Arriyadiyah, Jorge Jesus will be without Marcelo Brozovic and Sultan Al-Ghannam for the decisive encounter against Damac due to injury concerns.

The Croatian midfielder has reportedly continued to struggle with a groin and hamstring issue that already forced him to miss the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka. Despite additional treatment sessions supervised by the club’s medical staff, the Croatian midfielder has not recovered in time for the title decider.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr

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The absence of the 33-year-old veteran could prove especially significant because of his influence in midfield throughout the campaign. The Croatian has been one of the side’s most experienced figures, helping control possession and dictate the rhythm in crucial matches.

Meanwhile, Al-Ghannam’s situation also became increasingly complicated after the injury he suffered during the continental final. The report suggested the Saudi international still required additional recovery time, forcing Jorge Jesus to prepare alternative tactical solutions before the biggest match of the season.

Jorge Jesus prepares final plan

Despite the setbacks, Al-Nassr still enters the contest with confidence thanks to its dominant home record. The club is unbeaten in its last nine Saudi Pro League home matches and has scored in every league fixture this season. Jesus has already called up a 21-player squad for the final pre-match camp in Riyadh.

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Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Gabriel, and Mohamed Simakan were all included as the coaching staff finalized preparations for the decisive night. Thus, everything now comes down to one night in Riyadh. After years of waiting, Cristiano Ronaldo stands one victory away from winning his first Saudi Pro League title since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.