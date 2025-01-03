Mohamed Salah, one of the Premier League’s most prolific players, has dropped a bombshell by stating that this season could be his last at Liverpool. With his contract expiring in June, the Egyptian star has indicated he may seek new opportunities, sparking speculation about his next move and creating uncertainty about Liverpool’s future without their talisman.

In a candid interview with Sky Sports, Salah admitted that his time at Anfield might be coming to an end. “This is my last year at Liverpool,” he said, noting that no meaningful discussions regarding a contract extension have taken place since September. As he enters the final six months of his deal, Salah is free to negotiate with foreign clubs, adding weight to his remarks.

Despite his openness about a potential departure, the veteran remains focused on leaving Liverpool on a high note. “The first thing that was on the list was to win the Premier League with Liverpool,” he revealed. For Salah, this ambition is deeply personal, as the 2020 title-winning celebrations were overshadowed by pandemic restrictions. “We waited for that title for 30 years, so to win it and not celebrate it properly wasn’t a nice thing. Hopefully, we can do it this year,” he added.

At 32 years old, Salah is proving he’s far from slowing down. This season, he has delivered an electrifying 17 goals and 13 assists in just 18 league games, leading both charts and matching the levels of football’s greatest players. Such statistics place him in the conversation for a Ballon d’Or nomination, with parallels being drawn to prime Lionel Messi performances.

However, despite his immense contributions, the Reds’ management appears hesitant to offer Salah the terms he seeks. The stalemate has reportedly frustrated the forward, who remains hopeful for a contract extension.

Hints of move abroad

Salah’s remarks have naturally fueled speculation about his future destination. Speaking about his aspirations, the superstar revealed he has been learning Spanish, potentially hinting at a move to La Liga, where clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have historically pursued marquee players. Additionally, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League clubs are closely monitoring the situation.

According to Sky Sports, PSG is particularly keen on Salah as they seek to rebuild their squad and maintain their dominance in Ligue 1. Saudi Arabian clubs, meanwhile, continue their trend of luring top talent with lucrative offers, making them another viable option for the Egyptian superstar.

Legacy factor

Salah’s importance to Liverpool cannot be overstated. Since joining the Reds in 2017, he has become their all-time leading scorer in the Premier League and led the club to Champions League and Premier League titles. Yet, he feels his work is unfinished.

“We’ve won almost everything, but only once. Winning it twice would be great,” Salah said, underscoring his desire to solidify his legacy at Anfield before moving on. He also reflected on the weight of his impact at the club: “I want people to say, ‘He made the difference.’ That’s what I want to do.”