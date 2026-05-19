Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah’s Anfield exit to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United departure

Mohamed Salah has not enjoyed the best season of his career, eventually losing his starting role under Arne Slot, a situation that later culminated in his departure from Liverpool. Far from having a quiet exit, the Egyptian star posted a controversial message on social media. In response, Reds legend Jamie Carragher delivered a harsh criticism of Salah, even comparing the situation to Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent departure from Manchester United.

After the latest defeat Mohamed Salah posted a strong message on his X profile, criticizing the team’s poor run of results. In addition, the Egyptian star appeared to take aim at Arne Slot’s tactical approach, making it clear that he wants to see the more attacking style. With this becoming his second major public criticism, Carragher sees strong similarities between the Egyptian and Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial exit from the Red Devils.

“I’m not surprised. I told everyone: something’s going to happen before the end of the season. He’ll drop another bombshell, a bit like Ronaldo did when he left Manchester United… I called him selfish in an interview, and I still stand by that. Liverpool have a crucial week coming up; they haven’t secured their Champions League spot yet, and the focus should be on Liverpool FC, not Salah FC,” Carragher said, via Sky Sports.

Like Salah, Ronaldo also made explosive remarks about Manchester United. “When I signed for Manchester United, I expected things to have changed. I spent nine years at Real Madrid, then at Juventus… but I was negatively surprised. Everything was still the same — the technology, everything… Right now, it’s a club that is not at the highest level,” he said, via Piers Morgan. With this in mind, both stars left under controversial circumstances, despite being legends.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match.

Arne Slot may not rule out Salah vs. Brentford after his remarks

Not only has Jamie Carragher criticized Mohamed Salah for his recent comments, but Wayne Rooney has also publicly questioned the Egyptian star’s behavior, suggesting that he should be dropped for the match vs Brentford. Because of this, Arne Slot appears to have significant backing if he chooses to bench the legend for his final match at Anfield. Even so, the Dutch head coach may not have intention of completely leaving the 34-year-old star out of the squad.

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Liverpool FC have revealed that a special mosaic will be displayed at Anfield to honor both Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. Because of this, Arne Slot is not expected to leave the Egyptian star out of the stands entirely due to the farewell tribute for both legends. In addition, the Dutch head coach already gave Salah minutes against Aston Villa, making it clear that there are no physical concerns surrounding the 34-year-old forward.