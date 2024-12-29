Liverpool continue their dominant run in the 2024-25 Premier League, delivering a statement 5-0 victory against West Ham at the London Stadium on Matchday 19. Once again, Mohamed Salah proved to be the difference-maker, contributing two assists and a goal in a stellar performance. However, the Egyptian star delivered a concerning update about his contract situation, overshadowing his Ballon d’Or-worthy season.

Salah’s brilliance on the right wing was on full display, further solidifying his status as one of Liverpool’s most crucial players. With his current contract set to expire in June 2025, fans have been clamoring for the club to secure a long-term deal for their talisman.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the game, Salah addressed the situation, offering an update that may unsettle Liverpool supporters: “No, we are far away from that. Then again, I don’t want to put something in the media where people start saying stuff, but nothing really has moved on.”

Despite the lack of progress, Salah reassured fans of his focus on team success. “But now I’m totally focused on the team, hoping to win the Premier League,” he said, shortly before receiving the Man of the Match award.

Recent reports had suggested Salah was close to agreeing on a two-year contract extension with Liverpool, but his statement casts doubt on those claims. With six months remaining on his current deal, the clock is ticking for the club to secure his future.

Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or-worthy season

This season, Salah has once again silenced doubters questioning his world-class status. In 26 appearances across all competitions, he has tallied 20 goals and 17 assists. Besides, he scored and assisted in the same game in eight Premier League matches—a feat no player has achieved before.

His remarkable form has reignited the conversation about his Ballon d’Or candidacy. However, Salah downplayed the individual accolade, emphasizing his focus on team achievements:

“The only thing in my mind is for Liverpool to win the league, and I just want to be a apart of that. That’s the only think I’ve focused since the beginning of this season. There are still a few really good teams that are trying to catch up with us, so we need to stay focus and humble,” the Egyptian told Sky Sports.

Salah’s unselfish mindset aligns perfectly with Liverpool’s aspirations. With an 8-point lead over second-placed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and a perfect record in the UEFA Champions League, the Reds are primed for silverware. Should Salah maintain his extraordinary form and lead Liverpool to both domestic and European glory, he would undoubtedly become a frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.