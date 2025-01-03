Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United grows increasingly uncertain as he finds himself sidelined for the fifth time under Ruben Amorim. With the winter transfer window open, reports suggest that the Red Devils are considering using Rashford as part of a potential trade for Napoli’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen.

Rashford, struggling to fit into Amorim’s tactical plans, is reportedly eyeing a move to a competitive league to reclaim his spot in the England national team. According to reports, the forward has already turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, including deals worth up to £675,000 per week.

Napoli, led by Antonio Conte, has expressed strong interest in Rashford, opening the door for a trade involving Osimhen. As reported by The Sun, this deal could align with Amorim’s need for a consistent goal-scorer and Napoli’s desire to bolster their attack.

Although Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray, Manchester United has the option to negotiate his signing in January. With a €75 million release clause tied to Osimhen, United may need to facilitate Rashford’s exit to make the deal financially viable.

Italian journalist Ben Jacobs noted that while Napoli is keen on Rashford’s profile, no formal approach has been made yet. Additionally, it remains unclear whether the deal would involve a loan or a permanent move, factors that could significantly influence the outcome of these negotiations.

Marcus Rashford sidelined once again

With his future still in the air, Ruben Amorim announced that Marcus Rashford has been left out of the squad once again. Ahead of the Premier League on Sunday against Liverpool, the Portuguese coach made the announcement during the press conference, stating that the situation hasn’t changed:

“It’s the same situation at the moment. He’s ill, he’s not training, so we’ll see in the future. But this is like any other player. Then I make a selection, so it’s the same… I think he’s going to be out this week. He’s not training so we’ll see. But I think this week is out,” the coach admitted.

This marks the fifth consecutive game Rashford has been excluded from the matchday squad, dating back to the Manchester derby against City. Despite returning to the bench for the Newcastle United fixture, Rashford did not feature, fueling speculation that his time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end.