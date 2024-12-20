The world of soccer saw a seismic shift when Kylian Mbappe departed Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. After a seven-year tenure that saw him become PSG’s all-time leading scorer with an astonishing 256 goals, Mbappe’s exit left a void both on the pitch and in the hearts of fans.

The Frenchman’s exit was far from amicable. Having joined PSG in 2018 for a staggering €180 million—the second-biggest transfer deal in history—his relationship with the club’s hierarchy soured over time. Tensions with the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi disputes over a €55 million bonus, and his decision to leave as a free agent strained ties further.

The Red-and-Blues excluded their most prized asset from their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea in the summer of 2023, signaling their frustration. By February 2024, he announced his intention to leave on a free transfer to Real Madrid, a move that denied the Ligue 1 club any transfer fee. This left the club in a precarious position, scrambling to fill the void left by one of the world’s best players.

PSG turn to Premier League superstar

As the Parisians sought a replacement, their eyes reportedly turned to Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger who has been a beacon of consistency in European soccer. Despite agreeing to a free transfer next summer, Salah ultimately rejected PSG’s offer, deciding to stay at Liverpool.

As PSG dominated France but faced uncertainty in their attacking lineup, they identified Salah as a potential replacement for Mbappe. Known for his incredible goalscoring ability, creative flair, and leadership, Salah seemed a perfect fit to step into the role of Luis Enrique’s new talisman.

Reports from Yallakora, an Egyptian outlet, suggest that the 32-year-old winger had initially agreed to join PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2024. However, this plan took a surprising turn when Salah reversed his decision.

Why Salah chose to stay at Liverpool

While Salah was reportedly close to joining PSG, his commitment to Liverpool ultimately prevailed. According to The Athletic, the Egyptian forward has shown a desire to stay at the Merseyside club, with his agent currently negotiating a new contract.

Salah’s reasons for rejecting the French giants likely stem from a combination of loyalty to the Reds and the stability he has enjoyed there. Since moving to Anfield in 2017, he has become one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever players, breaking records and leading Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League titles.