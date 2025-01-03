Kevin De Bruyne, one of the Premier League’s most iconic playmakers, is nearing a pivotal moment in his career. With his contract at Manchester City expiring at the end of the season, the 33-year-old Belgian maestro has entered the final six months of his deal, allowing him to negotiate with foreign clubs. His next move could have significant implications for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and the future landscape of MLS.

De Bruyne’s decade at Manchester City has been nothing short of transformative. Since joining in 2015, he has played a crucial role in the club’s dominance, amassing 399 appearances, 104 goals, and 171 assists—including 114 assists in the Premier League, where he ranks as the league’s second-highest provider. Yet, recent years have been marred by injury troubles, raising questions about his long-term future with the club.

City manager Pep Guardiola, while praising De Bruyne’s contributions, emphasized the uncertainty surrounding his future. “He’s had problems in the last year and a half like many players, but when he is consistent and fit, he is a really important and decisive player for us. But it is about how he is going to perform for us until the end of the season, his age, and many other things, so I think the club has to think about it,” Guardiola said during a recent press conference.

The Spaniard’s stance is clear: while the Belgian’s abilities are undeniable, his fitness and performance in the coming months will determine whether City offers him a contract extension.

MLS: De Bruyne’s preferred destination

While speculation swirls about De Bruyne’s next move, MLS has emerged as his preferred destination, according to TEAMtalk. The Belgian reportedly views the United States as an ideal environment for the next chapter of his career, a sentiment echoed by his family.

“De Bruyne has informed all of his suitors that his preference when he leaves City is to land in the United States,” the outlet reported. This revelation has positioned San Diego FC—an MLS newcomer set to debut in 2025—as a frontrunner for his signature. Talks between the player’s representatives and the Californian club have reportedly been “positive,” with San Diego eager to sign him as their marquee player ahead of their inaugural match against LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami: New star in galaxy?

De Bruyne’s potential move to MLS also impacts Inter Miami, the club that made waves with its acquisitions of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets. Miami remains a key contender for De Bruyne’s signature, aiming to further bolster its roster with another global star.

While Saudi clubs like Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have shown interest, TEAMtalk suggests that MLS holds the upper hand due to De Bruyne’s personal preference. “The United States remains De Bruyne’s big preference, while a move to Saudi looks extremely improbable, but not 100% impossible just yet,” the report noted.