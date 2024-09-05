Italy’s iconic San Siro stadium is facing the possibility of losing its hosting rights for the 2027 UEFA Champions League final. The reason behind this potential setback is the ambitious renovation project planned for the stadium. It may conflict with the timeline for hosting one of European soccer’s most prestigious events. Both Inter and Milan are considering a substantial refurbishment of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. It has only raised concerns about its readiness for the final.

UEFA had provisionally awarded the San Siro the hosting rights for the 2027 Champions League final. The stadium, with a seating capacity of 80,000, has long been one of Europe’s most iconic venues. It has hosted numerous significant matches, including the Champions League final in 2016. However, recent developments regarding renovation plans have put the hosting rights in jeopardy.

Both the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri are in discussions about a major renovation of the stadium, potentially starting soon. Building firm WeBuild has submitted a comprehensive report for the refurbishment. It outlines plans to upgrade the stadium to modern standards, addressing issues like seating, accessibility, and infrastructure.

The city’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, is keen to keep both clubs playing within the city limits. Sala is suggesting a renovation as an alternative to the clubs’ earlier plans to build separate stadiums outside the city. In addition to updating the San Siro, the planned remodeling would provide both teams the opportunity to buy the stadium.

UEFA’s concerns and timing issues

Despite the ambitions for renovating San Siro, there are concerns that the renovation timeline could interfere with hosting the 2027 Champions League final. Tuttosport reports that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has written to the municipality of Milan. The FIGC seeks assurances that the stadium will not be under construction in May 2027, when the final will take place. However, such a guarantee could delay the renovation plans by three years. It is considered untenable by the clubs and the city.

The UEFA Executive Committee will make a final decision on the matter by September 24, 2024. Both Milan clubs will have limited time to decide whether to proceed with the renovation project. Eventually, they could opt to delay it to safeguard the hosting rights for the final.

The planned renovation of San Siro is part of a broader effort to prepare the stadium for Euro 2032, which Italy is bidding to co-host. The stadium has seen decades of wear and tear. Thus, it needs modernization to meet the standards required for hosting international events. According to Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, the San Siro renovation is crucial for the future of the stadium and its continued use for major events. However, this same renovation project is what may ultimately cost the stadium its hosting rights for the 2027 Champions League final.

Roma’s Stadio Olimpico as a substitute site?

The FIGC must submit renovation and financing plans for Euro 2032 by October 2026. It aligns poorly with the scheduling for the Champions League final. The renovation work is expected to begin before the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will also take place in Milan. However, most likely, it won’t be completed until the preparations for Euro 2032 are finalized. This leaves UEFA with little choice but to reconsider the stadium’s ability to host the 2027 final given the possibility of construction work still being underway.

If the city of Milan withdraws from hosting the 2027 Champions League final, the Italian capital of Rome could step in as an alternative. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, which has hosted major events, including the 2009 Champions League final, could be a potential replacement. The stadium has the infrastructure and experience to handle such a high-profile event, and its availability during the proposed time makes it a viable option.

Rome has a rich history of hosting major sporting events and could seamlessly take over from Milan, ensuring that Italy still has the chance to host the prestigious final. The Stadio Olimpico is a renowned venue. Its history with the Champions League and other international tournaments makes it a strong contender to replace San Siro.

PHOTOS: IMAGO