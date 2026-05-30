Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe on alert as PSG injury scare leaves Portugal and France sweating ahead of 2026 World Cup: What is Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele’s condition?

The UEFA Champions League final delivered drama, tension, and concern in equal measure as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal on penalties to retain the European crown. Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele were among the central figures, but the Champions League final also created concern far beyond club soccer. Thus, for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal and Kylian Mbappe‘s France, the clash delivered mixed emotions.

PSG eventually celebrated a second consecutive Champions League title after overcoming Arsenal in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra time. Yet amid the celebrations, attention quickly shifted toward the fitness of Vitinha and Dembele after both players were forced off before the final whistle.

The final began perfectly for Arsenal as Kai Havertz struck after only six minutes to hand Mikel Arteta’s side an early advantage. The Gunners then produced a disciplined defensive display that frustrated PSG for much of the opening hour. Luis Enrique’s side dominated possession but struggled to create clear opportunities against one of Europe’s strongest defensive units.

Arsenal held firm until a decisive moment arrived midway through the second half. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won a penalty after being brought down inside the area, allowing Ousmane Dembele to equalize from the spot in the 65th minute. The French forward calmly converted to bring PSG back into the contest and set up a tense finale.

Neither side could find a winner during normal time or extra time. The match ultimately went to penalties, where PSG held its nerve to secure a second consecutive Champions League title and become the first club since Real Madrid to successfully defend the trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injury concerns emerge during extra time

Despite the celebrations, concern quickly spread among supporters of both Portugal and France. Dembele was the first player to raise alarms after requesting a substitution shortly after the end of normal time. The reigning Ballon d’Or holder appeared uncomfortable and struggled physically before eventually leaving the field.

Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain

Initial fears centered around a possible muscle injury, particularly given the timing so close to the World Cup. Reports suggested there was concern about a potential issue in the back of his thigh, an injury that could have sidelined him for several weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vitinha later followed him off the pitch during extra time. The Portuguese midfielder appeared to be dealing with a leg problem and was unable to continue, forcing Luis Enrique into another late change. With the World Cup now only weeks away, both incidents immediately became major talking points for Portugal and France.

What is Ousmane Dembele’s condition?

Fortunately for France, the situation surrounding Dembele appears less serious than initially feared. According to reports from L’Equipe, Dembele informed PSG staff after leaving the field that he was suffering from cramps rather than a muscular injury. The PSG forward was unable to continue after the 93rd minute and was replaced by Goncalo Ramos. However, his ability to leave the field under his own power offered encouragement.

That development will come as welcome news for Didier Deschamps and the France national team. Dembele remains one of the country’s most influential attacking players and is expected to play a central role in France’s World Cup campaign. France opens its tournament against Senegal on June 16 and will also face Iraq and Norway during the group stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain shakes hands with Goncalo Ramos as he leaves the field

What is the verdict on Vitinha?

The news surrounding Vitinha appears even more encouraging. Despite limping off during extra time, the Portuguese midfielder did not suffer a major injury and is expected to be available moving forward, as per L’Equipe. His substitution was largely precautionary after an exhausting display that saw him complete 105 minutes at an exceptionally high level.

Vitinha’s influence throughout the final was immense. As the match progressed, he increasingly dictated the tempo and became PSG’s most important figure in midfield. His performance earned widespread praise following the final whistle. The 26-year-old was subsequently named the Player of the Match following his team’s victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Vitinha of Portugal.

What it means for Ronaldo, Mbappe, and their nations

For Portugal, the positive update surrounding Vitinha is particularly significant. Roberto Martinez’s side begins its World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17 before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to make another run at soccer’s biggest prize, and Vitinha has become one of the key figures expected to support that ambition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

France, meanwhile, can also breathe a sigh of relief. Dembele’s form throughout the season has been outstanding, and his partnership with Kylian Mbappe remains one of the team’s greatest strengths heading into the tournament.