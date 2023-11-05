My memories of attending my first game at San Siro in Milan date back to April 9, 2016. Milan played against Juventus, and it left an indelible mark on my heart. I feel a deep and lasting connection to that experience. It is a story I am always eager to share with others.

Thinking back to that day, I cannot help but feel a profound sense of nostalgia. It is a memory that I often revisit. I can relive the excitement, atmosphere and passion that surrounded the derby clash. It’s a moment in time that I hold dear, a snapshot of a day that felt larger than life.

As I stepped out of the bustling Milan metro station on that crisp evening, I could already feel the palpable excitement in the air. This Italian metropole was buzzing with anticipation, and I was about to experience one of the most iconic soccer matches in the world, the clash between two Serie A giants at the legendary San Siro.

The streets leading up to the stadium were alive with the energy of fans draped in club colors. The smell of freshly roasted chestnuts mixed with the aroma of pizza and panini from street food vendors. It was a sensory overload, and I could not help but be swept up in the atmosphere.

As I approached the colossal structure that is San Siro, my heart raced. The first thing that struck me was the grandeur of the stadium. Its towering, circular design dominated the landscape. The sight of the illuminated facade, adorned with the iconic red and black colors of AC Milan, was stunning. It was a monument to the passion and history of Italian soccer.

I had secured a seat high up in the stands, offering a panoramic view of the field. From there, I could see the lush green pitch. It was impeccably maintained and bathed in the soft glow of the stadium floodlights. The excitement built as I joined the sea of fans making their way inside.

The roar of the crowd grew louder with every step.

Tears of joy for a lifelong dream

Inside, the stadium was a cacophony of colors, banners, and scarves waving in unison. I knew I had to quickly retrieve the Macedonian flag from my purse and place it on the stands. The collective passion of thousands of fans, all gathered for one common purpose, was electrifying. The stands were alive with songs, chants, and the deafening roar of anticipation.

As the moment approached, the players emerged from the tunnel and onto the hallowed grounds of San Siro. My excitement reached its zenith. The atmosphere in the stadium had been electric all along, but this was a different level of anticipation. It was a dream come true for a young girl from Macedonia. I had grown up watching these players on TV and idolizing the very essence of Italian soccer.

As the tunnel doors swung open and the first players stepped onto the field, I could not help but feel a lump in my throat. The realization that I was here, in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, witnessing the giants of the sport in the flesh, was overwhelming. The sight of those legendary jerseys was like seeing living legends walking among mere mortals.

I watched in awe as the players took their positions, the pre-match rituals, and the exchange of handshakes with their opponents. A moving tifo homage was then paid by the Rossoneri faithful to Cesare Maldini, a club great and the father of another club hero, Paolo Maldini. Cesare, who was 84 years old, passed away on April 3, 2016, a week earlier.

The experience was so intense, so surreal, that it felt like a vivid dream. The crowd’s cheers and roars reached a fever pitch, and I was caught in a whirlwind of emotion. Tears welled up in my eyes, not out of sadness but out of sheer joy and gratitude. I was surrounded by passionate fans who shared this same love for the game, and in that moment, I felt a profound connection to the sport and the people around me. I was living a dream that I had nurtured for years, and it was now a reality.

The Milan Ultras were in full voice, their songs echoing around the stadium. It was a symphony of emotions, an experience that sent shivers down my spine. The players on the field, no longer distant figures on a screen, finally became living, breathing heroes. They represented the embodiment of dreams and aspirations. Seeing them up close was an affirmation of the power of passion and perseverance.

Watching Alex head it home

As the match kicked off and the San Siro reverberated with the sounds of the fans, I realized that this experience was something I would carry with me forever. It was more than just a sports match; it was a testament to the incredible journeys that brought players and fans from all walks of life together, sharing in the magic of the beautiful game. This was my moment, and I embraced it with all my heart, a simple AC Milan fan from a small European country, living a dream, teary-eyed and filled with an indescribable sense of fulfillment.

The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions. In that thrilling moment when my favorite club opened the score, I felt an overwhelming surge of emotion deep within me. It was as if time stood still, and my heart raced with a mix of excitement, relief, and pure joy.

As I watched defender Alex rise above the crowd, meeting Mario Balotelli’s corner with a powerful header, I could not contain my anticipation. The ball seemed to hang in the air for an eternity. Then, with perfect precision, it found the back of the net. It was a moment of sheer brilliance, and it sent the entire stadium into a frenzy

My immediate reaction was to leap from my seat, and I could feel the adrenaline coursing through my veins. The roar of the crowd around me was deafening, and the collective celebration was infectious. Whether it was hugging my dearest best friend, Moni, next to me or sharing high-fives with my fellow spectators, we were all bound together by the sheer ecstasy of that goal.

In that instant, I felt an immense swell of pride, being there in this magic city, witnessing my beloved AC Milan taking the lead against their arch-rivals. It was a dream come true. Alex’s goal transcended language and nationality, connecting us through our shared passion.

As the tears of joy welled up in my eyes, I realized that this was more than just a goal; it was a memory that would stay with me forever. The moment was a reminder of the indomitable spirit of soccer. It evokes remarkable emotions. I consider myself lucky to be a part of that incredible experience.

Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was the then-Milan coach, fought valiantly but ultimately fell short, losing 2-1 to the Old Lady. The tension, the elation, and the heartbreak were palpable, and the San Siro was the stage for it all.

It was indeed a bittersweet turn of events. After that exhilarating opener, the euphoria was short-lived when Mario Mandzukic managed to equalize for the Bianconeri in the first half. As the stadium shifted from the high of Milan’s early lead to the disappointment of the equalizer, there must have been a collective sense of frustration among the home fans, including myself.

The result would not take away from the magic of my first visit to San Siro

The derby remained closely contested, with both teams creating opportunities, and Milan arguably had the better of the chances. It was a testament to their determination and fighting spirit, but the resolute defense led by legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon denied them on several occasions.

Despite the Red and Black’s efforts to regain the lead, it was Paul Pogba who ultimately secured the win for Juventus. The Frenchman scored an hour into the match to give Milan the lead. No matter the loss, the experience was unforgettable. For me, it was a reminder that the beautiful game is unpredictable. Soccer often serves up surprises, leaving fans with unforgettable memories, whether in victory or defeat.

The passion of the fans, the sight of the iconic San Siro, the smell of the street food, and the thunderous noise of the stadium all combined to create a memory I would cherish for a lifetime. It served as a vivid illustration of this sport’s ability to bring people together. Milan and the San Siro fostered a feeling of community to deliver instances of sheer, untainted happiness.

Exiting the stadium that evening, I was acutely aware that I had experienced something genuinely extraordinary. I eagerly anticipated the next chance to revisit San Siro and immerse myself once more in that remarkable atmosphere.

PHOTOS: Author