Brighton’s Joao Pedro has been selected to represent Brazil in their next 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador. The 22-year-old striker was summoned at the eleventh hour after a devastating knee injury sustained by Pedro, during a training session in Curitiba. Interestingly, he has been Flamengo’s current league-leading scorer. According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Joao Pedro will join the squad on Thursday ahead of Brazil’s match against Ecuador on Friday.

Pedro’s injury, a sprained left knee, has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. It marks a significant setback for the striker and Flamengo. This unfortunate event has, however, opened the door for the Brighton ace to step in and make a mark on the international stage. His strong performances in the Premier League this season have not gone unnoticed. Therefore, he is a fitting choice for the squad.

Joao Pedro has enjoyed an excellent start to the current Premier League season. Pedro scored two goals in Brighton’s opening matches against Manchester United and Arsenal. The young Brazilian forward has been a key player for Brighton, consistently delivering impressive performances. Last season, he racked up 20 goals and three assists in 40 games. He has been one of the Seagulls’ standout performers.

While the striker had previously been included in the Seleção squad for matches against Colombia and Argentina, he did not feature in those games. This time, however, he will likely get his chance to shine on the international stage. Brazil needs fresh attacking options.

Brazil’s struggles in qualifiers

Brazil’s current position in the World Cup Qualifying standings is a cause for concern. The five-time world champions are currently sixth in the South American zone, with just seven points from six matches. Argentina, which leads the standings with 15 points, is eight points ahead of Brazil. That leaves the Little Canary with a significant gap to close. Brazil’s lackluster performances have been a disappointment. For example, the South American side suffered an early exit in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay.

The upcoming matches against Ecuador and Paraguay are crucial, as they seek to improve their standing in the qualifiers. Ecuador, Brazil’s first opponent, has proven to be a tough competitor, while Paraguay will present another challenging fixture. With these two matches, the pressure is on Brazil to deliver results. Thus, Joao Pedro’s inclusion in the squad could provide the attacking spark they need.

Chance to impress for Joao Pedro with Brazil

For Joao Pedro, this call-up represents a significant opportunity. Stepping into the national team during a critical phase of World Cup Qualifying, he has the chance to prove that he can handle the pressure and perform at the highest level. His recent form in the Premier League suggests that he is more than capable of rising to the occasion.

Reflecting on his role in the team, Joao Pedro’s call-up mirrors a similar scenario earlier this season in the Premier League. After a contentious red card for Declan Rice, Joao Pedro scored a late equalizer to put Brighton and Arsenal in a 1-1 draw. The decision to dismiss Rice for kicking the ball away sparked widespread debate. Fans and pundits pointed to the fact that Pedro had escaped a similar booking for the same offense earlier in the match.

While the 22-year-old’s actions in that game may have been contentious, they showcased his ability to make a decisive impact in high-pressure moments. Brazil will be hoping for a similar influence as they head into these vital World Cup qualifiers.

Joao Pedro’s inclusion in the squad marks the third injury-related change Brazil made ahead of the upcoming qualifiers. In addition to Pedro, Yan Couto and Savinho were also ruled out due to injuries. Brazil coach Dorival Junior called up Cruzeiro’s Willian and Sao Paulo’s Lucas Moura as replacements. These injury disruptions have compounded the Seleção’s recent struggles, and the team will be hoping to regain momentum with the help of their new additions.

PHOTOS: IMAGO