Inter Miami have strategically added another key piece to their squad with the signing of veteran Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. This move comes as the Supporters’ Shield leaders prepare for the final stretch of the season and the upcoming MLS playoffs. Ustari, a seasoned goalkeeper with experience across several countries, will provide crucial backup to starting goalkeeper Drake Callender. The move was confirmed by ESPN and league sources.

Due in significant part to the injury of Miami‘s backup goalkeeper, CJ dos Santos, the club decided to bring in Ustari. Dos Santos recently underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left hand. He will likely stay on the sidelines for an indefinite period. With the MLS playoffs on the horizon, the club needed to bolster its goalkeeping ranks. Thus, the 38-year-old’s vast experience makes him an ideal candidate for the role.

He has a well-traveled career that spans South America, Europe, and Mexico. His experience will be invaluable to Miami. Currently, Miami is challenging for major honors with Messi leading the charge on the field.

Ustari and Messi share a long history dating back to their time on Argentina’s youth national teams. The pair played alongside each other in the 2005 Under-20 World Cup. There, Messi was the top scorer, and the team emerged victorious. They also represented La Albiceleste in the 2006 World Cup and won gold together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as part of the Under-23 squad.

This reunion in Miami is not only a testament to their strong bond but also a nod to the club’s increasing Argentine influence. With Messi, Ustari, and several other South American stars on the roster, Inter Miami is solidifying itself as a destination for high-profile players from the region.

Ustari, 38, brings ample experience to Inter Miami

Ustari’s journey in professional began in Argentina, where he made a name for himself with Independiente. His performances earned him a move to Spanish club Getafe in 2007. He spent five years there, amassing 41 appearances. Following his stint in Spain, Ustari played for several clubs, including Boca Juniors, Almeria in Spain, Sunderland in England, Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, and Atlas and Pachuca in Mexico.

In recent years, he has continued to prove his abilities, even representing Liga MX in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. His experience playing at high levels across different continents makes him a valuable asset for Inter Miami as they aim for playoff success.

Timely boost for Miami’s ambitions

Ustari’s signing comes at a pivotal moment for Inter Miami. The team, which has already clinched a playoff spot, is preparing for the final stages of the season. They resume their MLS campaign on September 14 against the Philadelphia Union, following the FIFA international break. Messi, who has been recovering from a right ankle injury, will likely make his return in this match after a two-month layoff.

The signing of Messi has been a game-changer for the Herons in the MLS. With Ustari’s arrival, they’ll have even more defensive depth. The goalkeeper’s wealth of experience and leadership qualities will provide Miami with the stability they need.

