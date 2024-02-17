Excited for the upcoming Olympics soccer schedule in 2024 in Paris? You can find more details about the tournament here. To make sure you don’t miss a match, be sure to bookmark this page and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.

While originally not included in the Olympic lineup until 1900, soccer is now a highlight of the event enjoyed by fans all around the world. For fans of the United States, the women’s team will be hoping to win their fifth gold medal in the competition after taking home the gold in the 1996, 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics. The US Women captured the bronze at Tokyo 2020. The US Men (U-23 team) have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2008.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch the Olympics Includes: Olympics, World Cup + 84 Sports Channels

For viewers in the United States, NBCUniversal has the exclusive rights to 2024 Paris Olympics (including the Olympics soccer schedule). On the English-language side, no decisions have been reached yet regarding the channels that will broadcast the game. Kickoff times for fans in the US should be familiar to those who follow European soccer, with games in the mornings and afternoon.

Telemundo will be the Spanish-language provider offering extensive coverage of the Olympic soccer matches in Español.

