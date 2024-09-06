Ticket prices in the soccer world, as well as music concerts, have received plenty of attention in recent months. Lionel Messi’s arrival in the United States last summer caused quite a commotion regarding Inter Miami matches. Fans flocked to South Florida from all over the country to catch the superstar in action. As a result, fans paid a small fortune for matchday tickets.

The issue was also not just for those purchasing tickets on resale markets. A previous study showed that Inter Miami increased their ticket prices by up to 1000% in the early days of Messi’s time in America. This was done, in partnership with Ticketmaster, by introducing dynamic pricing. The tactic uses an algorithm to automatically alter ticket prices based on demand.

Valencia recently made headlines for deciding to introduce dynamic pricing for the 2024/25 season. Aston Villa then also created a stir by increasing ticket prices in their return to the Champions League. Fans previously called on the club to cap prices for the upcoming matches. The club, however, ignored the concerns and Villa supporters will now have to pay from $91 to $127 to attend these particular games.

Various factors determine Premier League ticket prices

While the Birmingham-based club did raise Champions League ticket prices, their Premier League prices remain fairly average. Villa currently has the eighth-highest average season ticket price in the English top flight. Average prices for each team in the division can vary quite drastically. Generally speaking, the bigger, more successful clubs tend to have higher ticket prices.

Nevertheless, the exact standings do not necessarily dictate these prices. For instance, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City currently has the sixth-highest average ticket prices in the division. Rival fans, however, will point to the relatively low interest in the club by local residents.

Manchester United, while underperforming in recent seasons, remains one of the most popular clubs in the world. Despite this, the Red Devils charge an average price for their season tickets. Fans of the historically prestigious team pay an average of $1,025 for the 19 top-flight games per year. This figure is just the 10th-most among Premier League clubs.

London clubs dominate top of season ticket price list

Last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, currently has the highest season ticket prices in the Premier League. An average season ticket at the Emirates Stadium currently costs about $1,791. The North London side also recorded the priciest seats in the English top flight last year as well.

Along with team success playing a part in prices, location also matters as well. In fact, the five clubs with the most expensive average season tickets all play in London. Tottenham, West Ham, Chelsea, and Fulham all charge more than any other English team.

On the other end of the spectrum, Premier League newcomers Ipswich have the cheapest average season tickets. The Tractor Boys charge their fans about $669 for their seats. Fellow recently promoted clubs Leicester and Southampton are also in the bottom five of the chart, as are Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Average Premier League season ticket prices:

Arsenal $1,791 Tottenham $1,739 West Ham $1,215 Chelsea $1,129 Fulham $1,120 Manchester City $1,091 Liverpool $1,048 Aston Villa $1,047 Newcastle $1,043 Manchester United $1,025 Wolves $995 Brighton $963 Bournemouth $943 Everton $871 Nottingham Forest $858 Leciester $807 Crystal Palace $800 Southampton $787 Brentford $710 Ipswich $669

PHOTOS: IMAGO