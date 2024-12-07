With Lionel Messi at the heart of its ambitions, Inter Miami is setting its sights on a transformative January transfer window. Following an early exit from the MLS playoffs, the Herons are determined to bolster their squad to compete for the title next season. Among the rumored targets is a key figure who shared in Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup triumph—a move that could redefine Inter Miami’s trajectory.

This mystery player is none other than Franco Armani, the experienced River Plate goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in Argentina’s journey to World Cup glory. As Messi looks to reunite with trusted allies, Armani’s inclusion in Miami’s roster is just one of several high-profile moves being discussed.

David Beckham’s rumored shopping list includes some of the biggest names in soccer. Neymar, currently at Al-Hilal, has emerged as a primary target. While reports suggest his former club Santos leads the race for his signature, Miami’s allure—bolstered by the chance to reunite with Messi and Luis Suárez—keeps them in the running.

The club is also reportedly interested in Angel Di Maria, another Argentina World Cup winner, and Manuel Lanzini to strengthen their midfield. Yet, the standout name on Messi’s wish list is Franco Armani, a goalkeeper known for his consistency and leadership.

Armani’s glittering career

At 38 years old, Armani boasts an impressive resume. Starting his career at Ferro Carril Oeste and Deportivo Merlo, he rose to prominence during an eight-year stint with Colombian club Atletico Nacional, where he won multiple titles. Since joining River Plate in 2018, he has kept 138 clean sheets in 311 appearances, becoming a stalwart of Argentine soccer.

Armani’s international career includes 19 appearances for Argentina, with eight clean sheets. While he played alongside Lionel Messi in 18 games, his role diminished as Emiliano Martinez rose to prominence. Nonetheless, the veteran remains one of South America’s most respected goalkeepers.

Dilemma: Armani vs Callender

A move for Armani raises questions about Inter Miami’s current goalkeeping situation. Drake Callender, the 27-year-old USA international, has been one of the club’s standout performers. Since joining Miami at its inception, he has established himself as one of MLS’ best shot-stoppers, keeping 18 clean sheets in 115 appearances.

Replacing Callender with Armani could spark controversy among fans. Especially, as the Herons now boast a dependable goalkeeper in the American. Thus, some of the club’s longtime backers could be unhappy about the prospect of replacing him in the lineup.