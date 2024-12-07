Inter Miami’s talisman Lionel Messi appears likely to extend his stay at the MLS club as talks over a contract renewal gain momentum. Despite a season of mixed fortunes, with silverware secured but the MLS Cup dream unfulfilled, Messi’s future in Florida looks promising, with club co-owner Jorge Mas confident about retaining the Argentine icon.

The World Cup-winning forward, who joined Inter Miami in July 2023, has had a transformative impact on the team. However, as Messi’s current contract approaches its 2025 expiration, discussions about his next steps are heating up.

The Argentine’s arrival in MLS marked a significant shift for Inter Miami, both on and off the pitch. During the 2024 season, the 37-year-old delivered an incredible 20 goals and 16 assists in just 15 regular-season starts, leading Miami to a record-breaking 74 points in the Eastern Conference and clinching the Supporters’ Shield. Yet, the season ended on a bittersweet note as Atlanta United eliminated the team in the playoffs.

Despite the setback, the Herons remain committed to building around the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, with Mas expressing optimism about the forward’s future. Speaking at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage draw, he said: “I’m very confident that he’ll be opening our new stadium in 2026. I’ll be sitting with Leo at some point in the offseason. And I’m optimistic that as long as Leo’s health holds up, we’ll be seeing him in pink.”

Sources close to the club suggest that the veteran is expected to sign a one-year extension, which would keep him in Florida until the end of the 2026 MLS season. His potential long-term stay aligns with the club’s plans to inaugurate Miami Freedom Park in 2026, a state-of-the-art stadium that will relocate the team from Fort Lauderdale to the heart of Miami.

Messi’s role in Inter Miami’s evolution

Beyond his on-field brilliance, the 37-year-old has played an influential role in shaping Inter Miami’s future. Notably, he provided input into the appointment of new head coach Javier Mascherano, his close friend and former Argentina teammate.

Speaking about the player’s involvement, Mas clarified: “I had a specific conversation with him. Leo gave me what I asked him, which was input. That was Leo’s involvement and engagement with me, which happens frankly all the time.”

Mascherano’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Inter Miami following Gerardo Martino’s departure. The club is counting on the duo of Messi and Mascherano to lead the Herons into a new era of competitiveness.