Barcelona and Lionel Messi are set to commemorate a significant milestone in their illustrious history: the club’s 125th anniversary. The event is scheduled for November 29, 2024. It is expected to be a grand occasion that will honor the club’s legacy and its impact on global soccer. While the club had originally hoped to host the celebration at the newly renovated Camp Nou, they have had to push those plans back. The stadium will reopen in April 2025. Still, a spectacular celebration will commemorate their anniversary, and it will be a worthy homage to the club’s illustrious past.

Barcelona’s planning for the 125th-anniversary celebration has been ongoing for several years. Thus, the club is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event is one to remember. As part of these preparations, they intend to invite some of their most iconic figures, including the legendary Lionel Messi. Relevo says Messi will be among the many individuals who receive a formal invitation to attend the gala.

Given his profound connection to the club, the Blaugrana hope that the Argentine superstar will be able to attend the celebration in person. Even more importantly, his presence would represent a symbolic reconciliation between the club and Messi. Especially, after his departure in 2021. However, there is no guarantee that the 37-year-old will be available. His current club, Inter Miami, could still be competing in the MLS Play-offs at that time. In such case, Barcelona will ask Messi to record a video message and show it during the gala.

Barcelona’s plans for 125th anniversary

Initially, Barcelona had hoped that the anniversary celebration could coincide with the reopening of the newly refurbished Camp Nou. However, ongoing construction delays have ruled out this possibility, with the stadium’s reopening now expected in April 2025. Despite this setback, the Catalans want to move forward with the gala on November 29. That way, they can focus on institutional matters and celebrate the club’s storied past.

His absence from the club has left a void, and the Spaniards are eager to mend the relationship with their greatest-ever player. As part of the 125th-anniversary celebrations, the club hopes to honor Messi and other legends. They will reportedly invite them to attend the gala or, at the very least, contribute with a recorded message.

His return to Barcelona would be a momentous occasion for both the club and its fans. There is hope that the La Liga giants and their former captain, Lionel Messi, might mend fences and reunite again. That’s even despite his present commitment to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Beyond gala: Messi to have future with Barcelona?

Although Messi is nearing the end of his playing career—he will turn 38 in June 2024—there is speculation about his future role with Barcelona. Once he retires from soccer, there is a possibility that Messi could return to the club in a behind-the-scenes capacity, potentially as a sporting director or in another influential role. His former teammate Deco currently holds the position of sporting director, and Messi’s involvement in such a role could further solidify his legacy at Barcelona.

While the superstar’s playing days with Barcelona may be over, his connection to the club remains strong. The 125th-anniversary celebration offers an opportunity for both Messi and the club to look back on their shared history and, perhaps, look ahead to a future where the Argentine continues to contribute to the club in a different capacity.

