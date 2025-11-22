Robert Lewandowski makes history as first goalscorer at new Camp Nou: Barcelona star shares emotional nine-word statement after Athletic Club thrashing

On a night that felt sculpted for myth, Robert Lewandowski stepped into history as the first goalscorer at the renovated Camp Nou, setting the tone for Barcelona’s commanding 4-0 victory over Athletic Club. The striker’s performance, leadership, and emotional reflections shaped the Catalan’s triumphant homecoming, but what really captured attention came afterward: an inspiring nine-word statement that he delivered with surprising calm.

Barcelona returned to its iconic stadium after more than two years away, and the evening unfolded like a celebration. The atmosphere pulsed with anticipation from the opening whistle, and the Blaugrana responded almost instantly. Inside four minutes, Lewandowski fired low past Unai Simon at the near post, a finish that sent the crowd into a roar that had been waiting 909 days to be released.

It was a goal that set the stage for a dominant performance. And yet, as the opening 45 minutes came to a close, the home side struck again. Ferran Torres, capitalizing on hesitancy from Simon, squeezed a shot under the goalkeeper to make it two.

Athletic, already overwhelmed, saw the contest slip away fully when Fermin Lopez made it 3–0 shortly after the restart, finishing a sharp move created by Eric Garcia. Soon after, Oihan Sancet’s red card — confirmed after VAR intervention — pushed the match entirely out of reach.

As the game opened, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick handed minutes to youth prospects and the returning Raphinha, and all were on the pitch when Ferran struck again in the 90th minute, assisted once more by the irrepressible Lamine Yamal.

Camp Nou’s first goal: Moment etched in history

Lewandowski’s opener goes far beyond the scoreline. The Pole became only the second player in history to score the first goal after a major Camp Nou redevelopment — the first since Ramon Villaverde in 1957. This milestone, combined with his personal scoring records, added layers to the evening.

Lewandowski matched Luis Enrique’s tally of 109 Barcelona goals, doing so in just 160 matches compared to Enrique’s 300. He also drew level with Antonio Di Natale for most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues after turning 35 — the pair now standing at 54, with Lewandowski reaching the figure in far fewer appearances. His record at the stadium itself is equally formidable: 26 matches, 17 goals — a ratio befitting a striker who thrives under immense expectation.

What did Lewandowski say?

After the final whistle, Lewandowski reflected on the emotion of the night, speaking to the media with rare softness: “It’s a special day, we’re very happy to be playing at Camp Nou again… this moment is special for me.” But beyond the nostalgia, he stressed that his goal mattered less than the collective effort: “For me, it’s a very special goal… but the most important thing is the team.”

Then came the nine-word message hinted at earlier — the phrase that encapsulated the power of the night and the significance of the return. “When we play at Camp Nou, we are stronger.” This line, delivered simply but firmly, echoed the emotional pulse of the entire evening. It was not just a personal reflection — it was a declaration of identity, a reminder that Barcelona’s home is more than concrete and steel. It is an amplifier.