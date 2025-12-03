Trending topics:
Barcelona sporting director Deco sets record straight on Lionel Messi’s potential return after Camp Nou ovation

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi looks on during a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.
Lionel Messi instantly became one of the hottest topics around FC Barcelona as fans returned to the revamped Camp Nou and showered the club legend with an emotional ovation. After the moment went viral, Barcelona sporting director Deco has now set the record straight regarding the possibility of Messi returning to the Catalan side.

Messi’s social media post from the Camp Nou ahead of the stadium’s reopening fueled speculation about a potential return, especially with Inter Miami preparing for its MLS offseason between December and late February. Even so, club president Joan Laporta has already downplayed the chances of the Argentine making a short-term comeback.

Speaking to Spanish outlet La Ser, Deco was asked directly about the idea of a “last dance” loan move, and the sporting director didn’t dodge the question. “I don’t think it’s possible because Leo has a contract and it was never considered,” he said, pointing to Messi’s commitment to Inter Miami as a key obstacle to any potential reunion in Catalonia.

After a brilliant 2025 season, Messi is still widely viewed as capable of performing at the highest level ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Deco acknowledged that, but reiterated that there have been no discussions: “Leo is always Leo and he could still offer something — he’s a great player — but it’s not a topic we’re going to discuss. The context right now is completely speculative.

Deco and Leo Messi of FC Barcelona celebrating.

In recent weeks, Laporta has already been blunt about the chances of Messi returning as a player: “Leo Messi’s return as a player is simply not realistic. At this moment, he has a contract with Inter Miami.” With Messi’s deal running through 2028, Barcelona officials have consistently cooled down the rumors — a disappointing reality for many Barça fans.

Messi and a sudden ovation at the Camp Nou

Barcelona officially returned to the revamped Camp Nou on November 22 in a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. But the moment that stole the spotlight came in the 10th minute, when thousands of fans rose to their feet to chant Messi’s name, filling the stadium with an emotional tribute.

Deco was again asked about the scene and reflected on Messi’s enduring legacy. “Leo is going to have an impact forever. For me, Leo is the best player in the club’s history, along with Johan (Cruyff) and Ronnie (Ronaldinho). It’s normal for people of this generation not to forget about Leo,” he said.

