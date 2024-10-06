For years, Borussia Dortmund built their reputation on identifying elite talent and turning promise into profit. This has been the core of their business model, fueling success on the pitch and financial stability. But the latest transfer window marked a shift in direction—one that could signal the start of a new era, for better or worse.

The departure of club legend Marco Reus, after 12 memorable years, was the headline move. It left a gaping hole in the hearts of Borussia Dortmund fans and marked the end of an era. The exits of young talents like Youssoufa Moukoko and Tom Rothe shocked the fanbase. These players were seen as the future of the club. Their sales highlighted a change from Dortmund’s usual approach of nurturing young stars.

The arrivals suggested a blend of old and new philosophies. While signings like Maximilian Beier and Yan Couto fit Dortmund’s tradition of developing young talent, their bigger moves were different. The acquisitions of 27-year-old Waldemar Anton, 28-year-old Serhou Guirassy, and 33-year-old Pascal Groß showed a focus on short-term success rather than long-term growth.

A major factor in this shift was Nuri Şahin’s appointment as head coach after Edin Terzić’s dismissal. Despite reaching the UEFA Champions League final last season, Terzić’s time in charge was marred by underwhelming performances, especially in winnable games. Borussia Dortmund often struggled in the Bundesliga but thrived in Europe. It was a classic Jekyll and Hyde scenario—two contrasting identities depending on the competition.

The dual identity dilemma

In The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Dr. Jekyll believes he can control his darker side, but the internal conflict eventually overwhelms him, leading to his downfall. Jekyll admits, “The moment I choose, I can be rid of Mr. Hyde… I was slowly losing hold of my original and better self and becoming slowly incorporated with my second and worse.” This mirrors Dortmund’s struggle: they shine in the Champions League, but their domestic form exposes a dual identity that is unsustainable.

While they’ve performed brilliantly in Europe so far, with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge and a 7-1 victory against Celtic, their domestic shortcomings could soon impact their Champions League campaign. A tougher test awaits as they travel to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid, the team that ended their European dreams last season.

Despite the change in management, Şahin isn’t new to the setup. He was Terzić’s assistant last season, and his appointment feels like a fallback option after Terzić came under pressure. The real challenge for Şahin is whether he can solve Dortmund’s Jekyll and Hyde dilemma and bring consistency across both competitions.

The Şahin factor

Şahin’s style is more exciting and attack-minded compared to his predecessors. While it’s still early, there’s room for optimism, but the team’s defensive vulnerabilities are already evident. In the 2023/24 season, Dortmund’s defense was solid, with January signing Ian Maatsen, Gregor Kobel’s goalkeeping heroics, and Mats Hummels’ reliable performances. This season, though, the defense has struggled. Waldemar Anton has yet to find form alongside Nico Schlotterbeck, and it has made the latter look less effective. The midfield is often overrun, showing signs of fatigue. Dortmund’s new attackers haven’t found their rhythm yet.

Much like under Terzić, Dortmund’s main struggles have come against high-pressing teams. Losses to VfB Stuttgart and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga reveal familiar issues—poor decision-making under pressure, a porous defense, and a lack of fluidity in transition. Once again, the Jekyll and Hyde dynamic is on display. Dortmund shows brilliance in Europe but falters domestically. For German football followers, these inconsistencies paint a tale of two teams, while casual viewers might only see their occasional brilliance.

This disparity between their European and domestic performances is unsustainable. In the Champions League group stage, only Real Madrid and Barcelona pose serious threats to Dortmund’s current setup. As the competition progresses, their defensive issues and midfield instability could be brutally exposed.

The new Champions League format gives Şahin’s side time to gel. If they finish in the top eight, they won’t have to play in the Round of 16 until March 2025. This could buy them time to fix their Bundesliga problems before the pressure intensifies in Europe.

