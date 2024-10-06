Erik ten Hag did very little to silence rumors about his future at Manchester United as his side failed to score for a third successive league game. The goalless draw at Aston Villa hardly inspires confidence with the club still languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. Bruno Fernandes rattled the crossbar with the game’s biggest chance after the break.

It was believed to be a deciding game for Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United. If they witnessed another negative result, the international break would allow the Red Devil’s higher bosses time to work on a replacement.

After conceding three on Thursday, the underfire coach still made bold choices at the back. Big-money signings Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt dropped for the 36-year-old Jonny Evans and former captain Harry Maguire, who scored the late equalizer at Porto.

The story couldn’t be any different over at Villa Park. In the repeat of the 1982 European Cup final, Unai Emery’s side beat European heavyweight Bayern Munich. Despite another supersub performance, former Chicago Fire striker Jhon Durrán starts on the bench while Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene start for the first time in the league this season.

Injuries slowed down frantic start

After Ten Hag surprisingly substituted off at half-time on Thursday citing rotation, Marcus Rashford once again made a quickfire start with the game’s first chance. Morgan Rogers got even closer in the other end inside the first ten minutes.

Despite the end-to-end start, the first half quickly turned into a game of tussle after Ezri Konsa’s injury. Both strikers endured a frustrating half of soccer with the action taking place largely in the middle of the pitch.

Rasmus Højlund, who scored his first league goal in this fixture last December, had little service from the wide players. The same can’t be said about Ollie Watkins, but the English international failed to impose his presence in the opposition’s box.

Attacking subs failed to spice up the game

Martinez was ready to replace Evans after an early knock. Yet, they weren’t involved in ten Hag’s couple of defensive substitutions at half-time. De Ligt and Victor Lindelöf came in place of the struggling Noussair Mazraoui and Maguire. Maguire picked up an injury at the end of the first half.

Rashford once again started the half strongly with Emi Martinez forced to make a big save. André Onana, who had a good month despite Man United’s struggles, also jumped into action when Youri Tielemans fired one from outside the box.

But the game soon resorted back to a lackluster affair with actions few and far between. To the Villa fans’ delight, Durrán introduced as both coaches made attacking changes for the final half hour. Yet it didn’t bring the desired impact as the sides settled for a hard-fought point.

Evans’ spirited performance saw him win “Man of the Match” on his first league start away from home since the 4-0 drubbing by Crystal Palace.

What’s next for Aston Villa and Manchester United

Villa will travel to Fulham after the international break in search of a first league win in a month. Emery’s side is only four points off league leaders Liverpool after seven rounds of games. In the Champions League, Villa Park will welcome debutant Bologna.

It’s not yet certain whether Ten Hag will be in the touchline when Brentford visit Old Trafford on matchday 8. Brentford scored inside the first two minutes in their last four league games, including their 5-3 win over Wolves Saturday. So far, Man United only found the net in three of their seven league encounters.

PHOTOS: IMAGO