Lionel Messi could have had a very different career if he had accepted offers from two of Europe’s most prominent clubs: Real Madrid and Arsenal. In a recent interview, Horacio Gaggioli, Messi’s first agent, revealed that both clubs were interested in signing the young Argentine when he was still a teenager. Despite the allure of these opportunities, Messi chose to remain loyal to Barcelona; a decision that ultimately shaped the course of his illustrious career.

Gaggioli shared in an interview with Kooora that the two giants approached Messi when he was around 16 or 17 years old; just as he was beginning to establish himself in Barcelona’s youth system. “Real Madrid were interested in him when he was young. He was 16 or 17 years old, but Leo never wanted to leave Barcelona”, he explained. This was around the time when Messi was on the verge of breaking into the Blaugrana’s first team; a pivotal moment in his career.

At that young age, the interest from Real Madrid — one of the biggest rivals of Barcelona — could have been enticing for many players. Madrid’s rich history and reputation for developing world-class talents would have been a dream move for most. However, Messi’s love for the club and his commitment kept him from considering a switch. His loyalty to La Masia was already deeply ingrained; he wasn’t about to abandon the club that had given him so much at such a young age.

Messi to Premier League: What could have been

It wasn’t just Real Madrid that had Messi on their radar. Arsenal, known for developing young talents under then-manager Arsène Wenger, also expressed interest in the young forward. Wenger had a reputation for nurturing future stars; and the prospect of the Argentine joining the Premier League club was very real. Yet, as Gaggioli pointed out, he had no desire to leave Barcelona. “Yes, Arsenal showed interest in signing Messi early in his career, but he didn’t want to leave Barca”, he remarked.

The possibility of the superstar playing in the Premier League is something that has sparked the imagination of fans worldwide. Arsenal had famously missed out on signing other top talents like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic; and Messi could have been another name on that list. However, Barcelona’s role in nurturing his talent and providing a sense of stability proved to be the most crucial factor in the player’s decision to stay.

Famous napkin contract

Gaggioli’s connection to Messi dates back to the early 2000s when he helped facilitate the deal that brought the young Argentine to Barcelona from Rosario, Argentina. In February 2001, the forward made the life-changing move to Barcelona; thanks to Gaggioli, who had helped arrange his tryout with the club. It was during this period that the now-famous story of Messi’s first contract, signed on a napkin, took place.

“That handkerchief was not a contract, but a commitment to sign the player. That handkerchief was the reason that changed the modern history of Barcelona and Messi,” Gaggioli recalled. The simple agreement on a napkin marked the beginning of a two-decade-long relationship between Messi and Barcelona, one that would see the Argentine become the club’s all-time top scorer and lead them to numerous titles.

Messi’s loyalty to Barcelona paid off in ways no one could have predicted at the time. He went on to win seven Ballon d’Or awards, scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists in 45 matches against Real Madrid, his once potential suitor and biggest rival. His decision to stay with the Catalan giants not only shaped his career but also altered the trajectory of modern soccer.

